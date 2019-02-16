Devils Edge Wild 5-4 In Overtime

New Jersey came from down 4-1 in the 2nd period to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime Friday night. Minnesota got goals from Brad Hunt, Joel Ericksson Ek, Nick Seeler and Mikael Granlund. Devan Dubnyk had 23 saves for Minnesota.

The Wild are 27-25-6. They earned 1 point with the overtime loss and now have 60 points. Minnesota is currently holding the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The Wild host St. Louis Sunday at 2pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 1:45.