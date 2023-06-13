Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $365K for Local Charities

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The 7th annual Dancing With Our Stars charity fundraiser has collected over $365,000 for local non-profits.

The event organized by the Women's Fund was held Monday night at Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus in St. Joseph. More than 600 people attended.

The six dancers raised over $198,000 and the event sponsors raised another $165,000. The local community stars were paired with professional dancers.

Rachel Thompson from Visit Greater St. Cloud danced for the Zonta Club of St. Cloud. She won first place and was awarded nearly $85,000 for her charity. (She raised nearly $70,000 and earned another $15,000 for finishing first.)

Ayan Omar of District 742 was dancing for LEAF and came in second raising over $55,000. (She raised over $45,000 and won another $10,000 for finishing second.)

Franco Cusipag from Sherburne State Bank danced for the INDY Foundation and came in third raising over $40,000. (He raised over $32,000 and took home another $3,000 for the third-place finish. The judge's choice award gave them another $3,000.)

Jason Miller of Premier Real Estate Services danced for St. Cloud Hospital NICU. He came in fourth place and raised nearly $29,000. (He raised nearly $26,000 and won another $3,000.)

Ben Anderson from the St. Cloud Fire Department was dancing for the St. Cloud COP House. He was fifth overall and raised over $20,000. (He raised over $17,000 and collected another $3,000.)

Christine Skoog with Christine's Cheesecakes danced for Tanner's Team Foundation. She came in sixth place and raised nearly $11,000. (She raised nearly $8,000 and was awarded another $3,000.)

