Hillman Man Hurt in Vehicle Rollover Friday
RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Hillman man had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Friday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. six miles north of Hillman.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Travis Stegora was heading north on 360th Avenue near Riverside Road when he lost control, went into the ditch, and rolled.
Stegora was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.