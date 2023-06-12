Three St. Cloud Wading Pools to Open Tuesday

St. Cloud will open 3 wading pools Tuesday. That according to St. Cloud Park and Rec Director Scott Zlotnik. Zlotnik indicates due to a large leak at the Centennial Park pool the 3 that will open are Rotary, Seberger and Pantown. Pantown replaces Centennial as the original plan was to open Centennial, Seberger and Rotary on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

The high temperatures in St. Cloud are expected to be in the upper 80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday making the timing excellent for the opening of these pools. Mayor Kleis indicated almost 2 weeks ago that they have budgeted to open all wading pools this summer and will open as many as they could based on the amount of staff they would be able to hire. Kleis says it has been difficult to find lifeguards to staff these pools. The priorities of which pools would open has been determined based on past usage.