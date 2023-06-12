Railroad Historical Society Convention Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Classic locomotives and more are heading to St. Cloud next month.

The Great Northern Railway Historical Society’s Rail Fair and Swap Meet is July 21st through the 26th at the Kelly Inn.

St. Cloud has a long history with the Great Northern Railroad, and many railcars were built in Waite Park.

Ron Euteneuer owns the STARail Railroad Museum in St. Cloud. He says many of the oldest homes in Waite Park were made from old Great Northern Boxcars.

About two-thirds, maybe three-fourths of the houses (in Waite Park in the 1930s) were built with car shop lumber, old Redwood cars that were condemned because they're more than 40 years old. Some were stripped, but railroaders could go after hours and take the old lumber. My dad did that. My dad's first house was on Sixth Avenue, all the framing is all Redwood boxcar.

The convention features speakers, tours by rail and by car, a swap meet, and more.

A plate inside the caboose at the STARail Museum in St. Cloud. Photo: Jeff McMahon

Some of the highlights:

A rail tour from St. Cloud to the Willmar BNSF Depot.

A rail tour to Martin Marietta quarries.

A rail tour to the Princeton Depot.

Several speakers on the history and economic impact of the Great Northern Railway.

Self-guided tours of Munsinger and Clemens Gardens and St. John’s Abbey.

For a list of convention events, find the schedule here.

