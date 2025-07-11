St. John's University Interim Athletic Director Dan O'Brien has been on the job since April and has some clear plans for his 13-month stint with the Johnnies. O'Brien says he's interested in moving their athletic programs forward rather than just managing the department. He says the coaching staff at St. John's is phenomenon and they have some things they'd like to do and accomplish.

O'Brien Sites Top Priorities

O'Brien would like to aid the coaches in their goals. He says two top priorities include enhancing their budget and improving facilities. O'Brien says after meeting with the coaches, he's determined those two items are their top priorities.

O'Brien's Tommie Roots

O'Brien earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of St. Thomas, where he was an All-MIAC defensive back and a two-time team captain.

Dan O'Brien (photo courtesy of gojohnnies.com) Dan O'Brien (photo courtesy of gojohnnies.com) loading...

Time Spent in St. Paul

O'Brien was the director of athletics at Hamline University for six years from 2002-08 and served the same role at Concordia University-St. Paul from 1998-02. He played a big role in the Golden Bears' move from NAIA to NCAA Division II and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in 1999, while also serving as head football coach. He was inducted into CSP's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. O'Brien was also an assistant football coach at the University of Minnesota when Tracey Claeys was the head coach.

Job at Holy Family Catholic

O'Brien stepped down this winter following two years as head football coach and director of charitable gaming at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan O'Brien, click below.