The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 88-78 Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center. The Wolves have lost three straight games.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 30 points on 12-21 shooting, but the Wolves bench only managed nine points in the loss. The Mavs were led by former Wolf JJ Barea with 21 points.

The Timberwolves are now 25-52 on the season and will play at Golden State Tuesday night.