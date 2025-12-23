Crusader Christmas Classic and Granite City Showcase Pairings Set
The Crusader Christmas basketball classic will take place next week at Cathedral High School.
Dec. 29th:
2:00 - GIRLS - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy
3:30 - BOYS - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy
5:30 - GIRLS - Cathedral vs. Pine City
7:00 - BOYS - Cathedral vs. Litchfield
Dec. 30th:
2:00 - GIRLS - LOSERS of the 12/29 games
3:30 - BOYS - LOSERS of the 12/29 games
5:30 - GIRLS - WINNERS of the 12/29 games
7:00 - BOYS - WINNERS of the 12/29 games
The Granite City Classic Boys Hockey Tournament will take place next week at the MAC.
Granite City Showcase Boys Hockey - Torrey Arena at the MAC
12/29
Monticello Vs. Crush 11:30 AM
Mankato East vs. Sauk Rapids 1:45 PM
Luverne vs. Cloquet 5:00 PM
Litchfield vs. Cathedral 7:15 PM
12/30
Luverne vs. Litchfield 11:30 AM
Mankato East vs. Monticello 1:45 PM
Cloquet vs. Crush 5:00 PM
Sauk Rapids vs. Cathedral 7:15 PM
12/31
Luverne vs. Sauk Rapids 10:00 AM
Mankato East Vs. Litchfield 12:15 PM
Cloquet Vs. Monticello 3:30 PM
Crush vs. Cathedral 5:45 PM