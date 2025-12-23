The Crusader Christmas basketball classic will take place next week at Cathedral High School.

Dec. 29th:

2:00 - GIRLS - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy

3:30 - BOYS - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy

5:30 - GIRLS - Cathedral vs. Pine City

7:00 - BOYS - Cathedral vs. Litchfield

Dec. 30th:

2:00 - GIRLS - LOSERS of the 12/29 games

3:30 - BOYS - LOSERS of the 12/29 games

5:30 - GIRLS - WINNERS of the 12/29 games

7:00 - BOYS - WINNERS of the 12/29 games

The Granite City Classic Boys Hockey Tournament will take place next week at the MAC.

Granite City Showcase Boys Hockey - Torrey Arena at the MAC

12/29

Monticello Vs. Crush 11:30 AM

Mankato East vs. Sauk Rapids 1:45 PM

Luverne vs. Cloquet 5:00 PM

Litchfield vs. Cathedral 7:15 PM 12/30

Luverne vs. Litchfield 11:30 AM

Mankato East vs. Monticello 1:45 PM

Cloquet vs. Crush 5:00 PM

Sauk Rapids vs. Cathedral 7:15 PM 12/31

Luverne vs. Sauk Rapids 10:00 AM

Mankato East Vs. Litchfield 12:15 PM

Cloquet Vs. Monticello 3:30 PM

Crush vs. Cathedral 5:45 PM