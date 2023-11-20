St. Cloud Apartment Damaged By Car Fire Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An apartment building sustained damage from a car fire Sunday. The St. Cloud Fire Department say they responded to a car fire at the 500 block of 8th Avenue South around 9:00 p.m.

They arrived to find the vehicle ablaze and the fire possibly spreading to a nearby apartment building and other cars. The Fire Department says they were able to act quickly to stop the fire from spreading but the building's exterior sustained substantial damage due to the heat.

The car was a total loss and the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

