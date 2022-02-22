Crash Involving 3 Semis Shuts Down I-35w South of Twin Cities

ELKO -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving three semis and two passenger vehicles has shut down Interstate 35W south of the Twin Cities.

Sergeant Troy Christianson says there are just minor injuries in the pile-up.

Tuesday morning between 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. the State Patrol responded to 266 crashes with 27 people hurt in those crashes.

There were another 115 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. Five jackknifed semis.