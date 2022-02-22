Winnie The Cat Needs A Home And Companion

Meet Winnie the Cat

All cats 6 months of age and older are eligible for our "Five Dollar Fabulous Feline" promotion. Ask TCHS staff for more information.

Meet Winnie! This sweet little gal is on the lookout for a new, calm home! She appears timid in the shelter, but is friendly and sweet once she gets to know you a little. Mild and meek personality, but is very vocal when she has something to say!

She should love a low-key home with lots of comfy cat beds and huts to snuggle in. She should have access to scratching surfaces to keep her nails healthy between trims. Winnie has lived with dogs and cats in the past ~~ It is unknown how she would do with children.

Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when meeting new friends. Winnie was found to have urinary crystals causing some bladder issues; a special diet and regular vet visits are needed to help support bladder health. Winnie can't wait to meet her new family!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. To military personnel, veterans and seniors-the fee would be waived.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in our new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

