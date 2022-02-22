The Ultimate Crockpot Carne Asada Recipe for Taco Tuesday
The fact that 2/22/22 falls on a Taco Tuesday, and it's National Margarita Day, sometimes the stars just align perfectly. If you need a killer taco recipe to celebrate, try this one. I made this recently and it was AMAZING! (If you're more of a visual learner, here is a 60 second TikTok of me making the recipe.)
@abbeyminke 6 hours to Flavor Town 🌮 #MaiselChallenge #crockpot #carneasada #cooking #recipe #slowcooker #mymidwestkitchen #tacotuesday #tacos #22222 ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco
Ingredients:
- Skirt steak
- Limes (I juiced four into the crockpot, and used a few more for squeezing onto the finished tacos)
- 1 large onion, or 6 small onions (diced)
- Cooking stock (I prefer chicken)
- 2 Tablespoons of minced garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Corn tortillas
Directions:
1. In a crockpot on "high" put the uncut skirt steak, diced onion, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour in enough cooking stock so that it is almost covered in juice.
2. Cook on "high" setting for six hours.
3. Fry corn tortillas in a little bit of olive oil to make them warm and playable. They are less likely to crumble apart this way.
4. Remove meat from the crockpot, shred or chop into bite-sized bits.
5. Top your taco in desired dressings, I prefer the basic lime, onion, and cilantro, and enjoy!
45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota
10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud
Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota