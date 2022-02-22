Naughty or Nice? How Sinful Is Minnesota Compared To Other States?

VIRTUE OR VICE

When you think of the most sinful places to live in the United States, does Minnesota come to mind? Or does 'Minnesota Nice' actually mean something positive?

Wallethub conducts studies all the time on various topics and the latest that I've run across is the 2022 Most Sinful States study, and we're on the list; but where do we fall compared to the rest of the United States?

SINFUL ACTIVITIES

The study looked at 7 sinful activities that included:

Angry behavior

Hatefulness

Jealousy

Excesses and Vices

Greed

Lust

Vanity

Laziness

HOW DID MINNESOTA DO IN THE SIN STUDY?

Minnesota fared pretty well in this study. We were one of the least sinful states, ringing in at number 44. Only New Hampshire, Iowa, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Idaho are less sinful than us.

Idaho was the least sinful state, and not surprisingly, Nevada wins the award for the most sinful state. The other states were as follows:

Most Sinful States

Nevada California Texas Florida Louisianna Tennessee Pennsylvania Georgia South Carolina Illinois

Least Sinful States

41. Nebraska

42. Utah

43. North Dakota

44. Minnesota

45. New Hampshire

46. Iowa

47. South Dakota

48. Vermont

49. Wyoming

50. Idaho

WHAT WAS MINNESOTA'S GREATEST SIN?

Apparently, gambling can cause Minnesotans a lot of problems. I thought that possibly violent crimes may be one of Minnesota's fails, but surprisingly, Alaska took home the gold on violent crime, coming in at number 1. People in Louisianna like to take other people's stuff, while West Virginia has the highest number of smokers. Alaska may have a problem with violent crimes, but they definitely aren't worried about looking their best. New York has the most beauty salons per square root of the population.

