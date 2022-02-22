Need a Wedding Venue? How About Target Field in Minneapolis!

Take me out to the ballgame wedding!

Are you in need of a wedding venue? Why not tie the knot where the Minnesota Twins spend their summer. Target Field in Minneapolis doubles as an event space for your special day.

Target Field hosts a myriad of events throughout the year including concerts, social and corporate events, hockey games, and of course Twins Baseball games.

No matter what day you want to marry your significant other, Target Field offers a "plethora of options and all-inclusive packages for all wedding-related events" for weddings of all sizes year-round.

Here are some of their options:

Homeplate Ceremony - $7,500

Get Married on Homeplate of Target Field!

One Hour (60 minute maximum) ceremony on Target Field’s Home Plate

Seating for up to 400 guests in the Thomson Reuters Champions Club. Seating for up to 10 guests, in addition to Wedding Party on Warning Track behind Homeplate.

Private, climate-controlled prep-space for the Wedding Party to utilize, up to 2 hours prior to the start of the Ceremony.

One Hour (60-minute maximum) for photos around Target Field, including on-Field Photos

Dedicated Guest Services (GS) Staff members for the entirety of the Ceremony to assist with Guest’s questions and directional needs. Guest are allowed entry to Target Field 30 minutes prior to Ceremony start time.

Audio/Visual Technician to run sound system, and control audio during ceremony

Still Graphic or Photo on Target Field Videoboards

Target Field Coordinator on-site through entirety of Event

Outdoor Ceremony Options - $3,500 - $4,750

Four (4) hours for Ceremony and Social Hour within the selected location

All basic table and chair needs from Target Field inventory, plus set-up/tear down labor for up to the selected Venue’s listed seating capacities. Ceremonies within the Seating Bowl, guests will be sat in the stadium seats.

One Hour (60-minute maximum) for photos around Target Field with the immediate Wedding Party.

Private, climate-controlled prep-space for the Wedding Party to utilize, up to 2 hours prior to the start of the Ceremony.

Options include Budweiser Roof Deck, Townball Tavern, Gate 34, and Seating Bowl

Wedding Receptions: $6,750 - $7,550

Use of the space for 7 hours for Wedding Reception/Celebration. All Receptions must conclude by Midnight, with bar service ending at 11:30 pm.

Private space for Wedding Party and Vendors to utilize for storage (climate controlled)

All basic table and chair needs from Target Field inventory, plus set-up / tear down labor for up to the selected Venue’s listed seating capacities

Up to ten (10) 6’ x 30” or 8’ x 30” tables to be used for gifts, DJ, cake table, head table, and additional needs.

20’ x 20’ Dance Floor; delivery & labor fees included

Options include Truly On Deck, Thompson Reuters Champions Club, Puckett Atrium, Carew Atrium, Gate 34, and Townball Tavern.

Wanting to tie the Twins into your special day, but don't want to fully commit to having your wedding or reception at the ballpark? Target Field also offers its space for engagement and wedding photos. Prices for that range from $350 - $1000.

Honestly, the ceremony and reception prices aren't terrible. I'm paying almost the same amount for my venue in Little Falls, so for a wedding venue in downtown Minneapolis, I'd say they are priced pretty fairly. Do you know someone who got married at Target Field? Share the story with us on our app!

