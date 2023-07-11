Crash Causes Power Outage in Benton, Morrison Counties

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A crash has caused a power outage.

East Central Energy says at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday a vehicle struck equipment at its Langola substation causing 650 members to lose power in the areas of Watab, Rice, Royalton, and Langola.

Crews were able to restore power to all but 126 members at 4:30 a.m..

By 9:15 a.m. power was fully restored to all customers.

Get our free mobile app

READ RELATED ARTICLES