5 Minnesota Breweries Win Medals At U.S. Open Beer Championships
OXFORD, OHIO (WJON News) -- Five Minnesota breweries are coming home with medals from the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships held in Oxford, Ohio.
Breweries sent more than 9,000 beers representing over 160 different styles.
Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, Iowa was awarded the 2023 National Champion by winning four gold medals.
Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud
won a gold medal for its Drop Forge beer in the Cream Stout category.
Spilled Grain in Annandale
won a gold medal for its Bearded Man beer in the Old Ale/Strong Ale category
won a gold medal for its Oktoberfest beer
won a silver medal for their root beer for kids
Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake
won a gold medal for the Dortmunder Export
won a silver medal in the Barrel Aged Sour Beer category
won a silver medal in the Wood/Barrel Aged Scotch Ale
won a bronze medal in the Triple IPA category
won a bronze medal for their Barrel Aged Strong Stout/Porter Extreme
Lift Bridge Brewing based in Stillwater
won a gold medal in the American Beer/Fruit beer category
won a gold medal for their root beer for adults.
won a silver medal in the Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale category
won a bronze medal for their American Berry/Fruit beer
Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley
won a gold medal for its Baltic Porter
won a bronze medal in the bock category
