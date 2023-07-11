New District 742 Welcome Center is Ready to Enroll Students

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A new welcome center is ready for families in the St. Cloud Area School District.

Get our free mobile app

The District 742 Welcome Center has moved into the Quarryview Education Center in Waite Park.

Anita Conover works at the welcome center. She reminds all new families in the district to stop in with all the necessary information to transfer into the district.

We are open 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The information that we need is all of the information on the student: the age, the address, their birth certificates, any immunization records, basic information for them to get enrolled through the district.

Once the student has been enrolled in the district, a guidance counselor from their school will reach out to go over class schedules and any other information about the student’s new school.

To give the district as much time as possible, Conover stresses to reach out to the welcome center as soon as possible.

The welcome center is located at 800 7th street south in Waite Park.



READ RELATED ARTICLES