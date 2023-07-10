Man Pleads Guilty to Charge From Stearns County Child Sex Sting

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota man has pleaded guilty in a child sex child sting out of Stearns County.

Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Jansen of Pelican Rapids has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force set up the profile of a teenage girl in an online chat room last July.

Court records show Jansen made contact and quickly initiated a sexual conversation. Jansen was also accused of sending explicit pictures and soliciting the girl for sex.

Jansen will be sentenced on September 11th.

 

 

