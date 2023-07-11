Sheriff: Husband Arrested in Death of Woman Near Fort Ripley

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found along the side of the road.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says Monday night at 8:30 p.m. deputies arrested 47-year-old Tony McClelland of Fort Ripley.

The death happened about two weeks ago and investigators have been working on the case since then.

The body of 49-year-old Angela McClelland of Fort Ripley was found early Sunday morning on June 25th in Fort Ripley Township.

Both the husband and victim lived together in their Fort Ripley home.

McClelland was arrested and transported to the Crow Wing County Jail, he was booked in on 2nd-degree murder and Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

More information will follow in the next few days.

