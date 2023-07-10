St. Cloud Council Approves Tap Wall for Downtown

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has given its approval for a new tap wall business in downtown.

During its meeting Monday night, the council voted six-to-one in favor of a liquor license for Whit’s Craft at 505 West St. Germain Street.

Co-owner Robert Hartley says while the concept is self-serve there will be safeguards in place so staff can monitor how much you are consuming.

After you've been there a little while, and you'd like more, then you have to approach the host, who will evaluate that you are not heavily intoxicated and then unlock the system for y our bracelet to pour another beer.

Hartley says they are planning on having 40 taps available with a focus on Minnesota-made beer. They’ll also offer wine, seltzers, and ciders.

They plan to have events like bingo and trivia nights as well.

They won’t be serving food, other than some snacks, but they encourage customers to bring in food from other establishments or have it delivered.

They expect to have a 10:00 p.m. closing time.

This will be the first tap wall in St. Cloud, but they are becoming popular in other cities.

