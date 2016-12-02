Cowboys Sneak Past Vikings Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The win was the 11th straight for Dallas (11-1), while the Vikings (6-6) lost for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Three Kai Forbath field goals were all the Vikings could muster until the game's final minute, when Sam Bradford capped an impressive eight play, 65 yard drive with a three yard touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon. However, Bradford threw a potentially game-tying two point conversion pass out of the back of the end zone to seal the Vikings fate.

Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott each had touchdowns in the win for Dallas.

The Vikings are back in action December 11th at Jacksonville. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on AM 1240 WJON.