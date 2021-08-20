COVID Numbers Still High at St. Cloud Hospital

The Delta Variant COVID-19 surge is continuing to impact CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON. He says we are still seeing a surge with 37 people hospitalized with the Delta variant of COVID-19 with 12 of those in the ICU/Critical Care unit. Morris says they are seeing two-thirds of their hospitalizations in people under 50 years old and all 12 of those in the ICU/Critical Care unit are unvaccinated. Morris says the Delta variant has proved to be more contagious and has impacted the younger popular more that previous versions of COVID-19. He says the reason for that is likely because many older people have already been vaccinated.

Dr. Morris says a vaccination doesn't assure someone from not becoming infected again but has proven to reduce the severity of the symptoms. He says the vaccines are safe and effective. Morris says CentraCare has seen an increase in people choosing to get the vaccine within the last couple of weeks. He says a third dose or booster is likely coming for those with a compromised immune system first before others will be asked to get it.

Dr. Morris says a vaccine is still unavailable to children under 12 and he doesn't expect that to be available until late fall. Morris says schools are doing the right thing to require masks indoors and he supports the decision by some Colleges and Universities to mandate vaccines for some students. Morris says if you choose to go to the State Fair to wear masks not only while in buildings but while in close proximity with others in an outdoor setting.

If you are interested in getting a vaccine through CentraCare it is available here or call 320-200-3200.