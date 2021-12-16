COVID-19 Numbers Low at St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says they have 5 reported COVID-19 positive cases on their most recent dashboard. She says they have a mask mandate, people are wearing masks on campus and in the classroom. Wacker says their employees are required to either test regularly or be vaccinated. She says people have been great about that whatever choice they made. Wacker says by in large their COVID numbers have been low and manageable to allow them to continue to operate. She says she is really grateful that everyone has pitched in to make that possible.

Dr. Wacker recently attended the World Expo in Dubai. Wacker says this is a great opportunity to establish relationships with Colleges and Universities throughout the World. She says for international students attending classes at St. Cloud State they are required to have a level of English language skill. Wacker says many other countries don't have that requirement because English is spoken so often in other parts of the World that St. Cloud State students studying aboard can function without knowing the local language. She says often times students will learn the language in the country they are studying.

Wacker says SCSU has students from 96 countries studying here. She says international studying took a hit during the pandemic last year and hasn't returned to the numbers they had in 2019-2020. Wacker says she met with a pair of Universities in Dubai that were interested in sending students to SCSU and accepting SCSU students on their campuses. She says people in Dubai speak English which makes for an easier transition for students.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Wacker it is available below.