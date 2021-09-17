The latest Delta variant driven COVID-19 surge at St. Cloud Hospital continues this week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they have 60 COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with 50 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. 14 of those at St. Cloud Hospital are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. Last week total hospitalizations were in the mid 50s with ICU/Critical Care at 18. Morris says their numbers have been similar for the past 4 weeks and this could be an indication of a plateau.

Of those hospitalized 25% are under the age of 50. Morris says 95% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated with the 5% of vaccinated people hospitalized 70 years of age or older. None of the 14 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit are vaccinated people. Morris says the 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients not at St. Cloud Hospital are at their Regional facilities which includes Carris in Willmar.

Dr. Morris the Mu variant or mutation of COVID-19 has been identified in Minnesota but the cases in St. Cloud are almost 100% Delta variant cases. He says the Mu variant doesn't appear to be as contagious or deadly as the Delta variant.

I asked Dr. Morris who is spreading the virus and how it is spreading in our community. He says it is "the spread is happening amongst our unvaccinated community members." Morris says he doesn't say this to divide the community but to recognize largely where the spread is happening. He says unvaccinated people are catching the virus at a much higher rate than vaccinated people.

CentraCare continues to offer vaccines for those who are eligible. He you are interested you can click here or call 320-200-3200.

If you'd like to hear my full conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.