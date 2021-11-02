Country Music’s Little Texas Playing in Waite Park on Saturday

WAITE PARK -- One of the hottest country music acts of the early 1990s will be in Waite Park this weekend. The band Little Texas is playing at the Park Event Center.

Band member Duane Propes says this is like the fourth time they've tried to play there since 2019, but kept getting postponed. They are on their "Let's Try This Again" tour making up the dates from 2020.

Little Texas' first single was "Some Guys Have All The Love", which became a top 10 hit and launched their career. Propes says it was a big deal to be a part of the infamous class of 1991 for new country music artists.

Us, Tracy Lawrence, Brooks & Dunn, Trisha Yearwood, Travis Tritt was a little bit earlier, but not much. Garth Brooks came around a little before. The whole early 90s movement, the young country movement, just spawned a beautiful time in country music.

Their second album sold more than three million copies and had three #1 singles including "What Might Have Been", "God Blessed Texas", and "My Love".

The band has also given us big country hits like "Kick A Little" and "Amy's Back In Austin".

During the height of their career, they were headlining stadium shows with Tim McGraw as their opening act.

The band broke up in 1997 but have been back together and touring again since 2004.

In 1995 they were the fifth largest-grossing tour of the year. Propes says the breakup happened because it became such a big machine.

Propes says they do have a recently released new album called "Young for a Long Time", which is their first album in seven years, but you can expect them to play mostly the big hits you all know and love.

At this stage of the game, you really have to play the hits. You want to make the show an absolute blast.

He says he thinks the reason why their songs are still so well known 25 years later is that they wrote and played all their own songs.

Get our free mobile app

The show on Saturday night has the opening act "Up South" followed by Little Texas. Tickets are $30 for stage front and $15 for general admission.

St. Cloud Officials and Media Suit Up at Fire Ops 101