Cook Carries Vikings to Victory at Lambeau

GREEN BAY -- In their first game out of the bye week, the Minnesota Vikings toppled NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on the road Sunday to split the season series.

Both teams looked solid in the opening half of the game. Green Bay scored a touchdown on their first drive to take the lead. Minnesota then answered with a touchdown of their own to tie. That trend continued in the second quarter, leaving the two tied 14-14 at the break.

The Vikings took their first lead of the day in the third quarter, scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the half to move ahead 21-14. The Packers came up short on their next possession. Minnesota extended their lead on their next drive to 28-14.

The Vikings punted for the first time in the fourth quarter. Following a string of scoreless drives, Green Bay found the endzone late and completed a two-point conversion attempt to cut Minnesota’s lead to 28-22. The Vikings went three and out on their final drive, giving the Packers the ball back with just under a minute to play. With 12 seconds remaining, Green Bay fumbled the ball and the clock expired, giving the Vikings the win.

Minnesota CB Cameron Dantzler left in the first quarter with a neck injury and did not return. Team officials say he does appear to have full range of motion following preliminary evaluation.

Kirk Cousins completed 11 of 14 for 160 yards and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook had 30 carries for 163 yards and two catches for 63 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. It marks the first time a Viking has had four in a game since Ahmad Rashad in 1979 and the first time a Minnesota running back has had three or more in a game since Chuck Foreman in 1975.

Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 41 for 291 yards, three touchdowns, and a fumble for the Packers. Davante Adams had seven catches for 53 yards and all three of those touchdowns.

The Vikings improve to 2-5 and the Packers fall to 5-2. Minnesota has two more divisional matchups this ahead of them this month starting with a return to U.S Bank Stadium to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.