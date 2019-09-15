Vikings Come Up Short in Border Battle

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay got off to a hot start, putting up 14 unanswered points in the first quarter. Minnesota struggled through the opening quarter, missing a field goal attempt, failing to get to the end zone, and committing a fumble to turn the ball back over to Green Bay.

The Packers extended their lead in the second quarter to 21-0.

The Vikings answered with a 75-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook to close the gap to 21-7. Minnesota’s defense kept the team in the game with a Harrison Smith fumble recovery. After trading a few punts, Green Bay’s defense intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Stefon Diggs.

The Vikings got to the red zone thanks to a 61-yard catch and run by Chad Beebe. A short touchdown pass to Diggs was called back by offensive pass interference, but Dan Bailey hit his second attempt of the day to inch the Vikings’ total up to 10 points.

Trailing 21-10 at the half, the Vikings went three and out in their first possession. Then Hercules Mata'afa recovered a Packers fumble to set up Diggs’ first reception of the day for a touchdown. A penalty pushed the extra point attempt back, and Bailey missed it. The score stood at 21-16 for the remainder of play, and the Packers won the game.

Cousins finished the day 13 of 31 for 213 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Cook had 2carries for 154 yards and one touchdown. Adam Thielen tallied 5 catches for 75 yards. Diggs finished with 1 catch for 52 yards and a touchdown. Danielle Hunter and Linval Joseph each tallied a sack in the game.

The Vikings fall to 1-1 and sit behind the 2-0 Packers in the NFC North. They will return home next week to host the Oakland Raiders. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.