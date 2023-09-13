Cold Spring Maennerchor Hosting Bavarian Style Oktoberfest

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A new Oktoberfest Bavarian-style celebration will be held in Richmond this Saturday.

The Cold Spring Area Maennerchor is hosting the event at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

We're to mirror what happens in Munich, it's a combination of seven tap beers, pretzels, brats, and sauerkraut, dancing, and singing and having one heck of a good time.

Spokesman Duane Kuss says the Tim Jarnot Band will play traditional German songs from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and then the country rock band Raised on Radio will play from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

we've been doing an Oktoberfest forever but in the past, it's been a banquet and then we'd perform 20 to 30 German songs. But Tom came back from Munich last fall and said we've got to do something different, so this is it, this is a party baby.

You can buy tickets in advance on their website, or get them at the door. They also have shuttle buses running from Cold Spring and St. Joseph.

The Cold Spring Area Maennerhcor - which means men's chorus in German - has been in the community for 86 years.

They currently have about 25 members.

This is a fundraiser for the group with gives scholarships to students who are interested in music.

