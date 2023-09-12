5 Top Vikings Pre-Game Spots in Mpls Walkable To The Stadium

If you're lucky enough to have tickets to a Vikings home game this season there are some great places within walking distance to consider to pre-game at. Or even if you just want to hang out downtown on game day. There's plenty of fun for everyone outside the stadium too.

Pre-gaming means different things to different people. So I've got choices for you.

Hen House - I went here before the final Vikings pre-season game. They serve an incredible breakfast and they have tons of seating. They also have some incredible looking sweet treats. But they also have lunch and a full bar. Their shirts and mugs are fun and are for sale there as well.

Manny's - This has been named as one of America's Top 10 Steakhouses. I went there when I was still living in CA, but had come home to Minnesota to see the Vikings play. Their food did not disappoint. But for gameday I'm suggesting is as a great place for a Bloody Mary. They do also have a Game-Day Brunch if you want to check that out.

Boludo - You can't go wrong with Pizza when you pre-game and this Argentinian pizza and empanada place was voted Best Restaurant in Mpls St. Paul Magazines 2023 poll.

Maxwell's American Cafe - They open at 11am on Sundays, so this one is a good choice for one of the 3p Vikings games. American Pub fare here with what reviewers say is a good selection of beers.

Day Block Brewing Company - This is a stones throw from the stadium. They open at 11am on normally but on 12n Game days they open at 8am. They're best known for their pizza's and they have Bloody Mary flights.

That should be enough to keep you nice and busy before you head to the Vikings game!

