Cold Spring City Council Member Resigns
COLD SPRING -- A member of the Cold Spring City Council has announced his resignation.
Gary Theisen wrote a letter to the city saying he is retiring from the council effective immediately.
Get our free mobile app
The City Council is expected to adopt a resolution accepting his resignation and declaring a vacancy at Tuesday night's meeting.
The city will start advertising to find a replacement to fill Theisen's position until the end of his term, which ends at the end of 2022.
Theisen has served on the council since 2016.