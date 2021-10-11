Cold Spring City Council Member Resigns

COLD SPRING -- A member of the Cold Spring City Council has announced his resignation.

Gary Theisen wrote a letter to the city saying he is retiring from the council effective immediately.

The City Council is expected to adopt a resolution accepting his resignation and declaring a vacancy at Tuesday night's meeting.

The city will start advertising to find a replacement to fill Theisen's position until the end of his term, which ends at the end of 2022.

Theisen has served on the council since 2016.