New Ice Cream Business Planning to Open in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A vacant building in Cold Spring will soon have new life.

Bob and Julie Sabo have spent months renovating a 130-year-old building to become the new home of the Red Truck Ice Cream shop.

Julie says she's always had a fascination with the historic building from the very first day they moved to town.

When we moved here almost 17-years ago, we looked at this place with our realtor and I looked at Bob and said someday we are going to buy this building.

Through the help of some grant funding, the couple were able to completely renovate the interior of the building, including adding new electrical and plumbing.

Bob says it's been a long renovation process and they know the community is just as excited for them to open as they are.

We are excited to see the full transformation. We were here working last weekend and we had like 20 people stop by to check out the progress. That's what we are most excited about is the community support we have already received.

The business plans to offer a large variety of ice cream flavors for selling traditional ice cream cones, and will even have soft serve ice cream.

While there is still some work left to do, the Sabo's say they are on track to get their food safety license within the next week, with plans to open for business by mid-April.

Red Truck Ice Cream is located along Main Street, across from the splash pad.

