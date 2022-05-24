Cold Spring Appoints New Council Member

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring City Council has filled their open council seat.

Get our free mobile app

During Tuesday's meeting, the council appointed Ryan Hennen to fill the seat left by Shannon Miller, who resigned earlier this month.

Hennen was one of five candidates who applied for the position including Andrea Robinson, Tom LeGassa, Paul Waletzko and Stephanie Ferguson.

Hennen will serve out the remainder of Miller's term, which expires at the end of this year.