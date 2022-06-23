Cold Spring Resident Working to Build Police Officer Memorial

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is working to memorialize the men and women who protect their community.

Paul Waletzko has been raising funds to build a statue honoring the entire Cold Spring Police Department for their dedication.

Get our free mobile app

Waletzko says with the 10th anniversary of former Officer Tom Decker's end of watch, he wanted to do something to honor his memory and the sacrifice of all officers.

I wanted to remind people of the sacrifice that was made by officer Decker and continues to be made by our law enforcement officers, not just in Cold Spring, but throughout the state.

Waletzko says the bronze statue would be similar to the Fireman's memorial in Cold Spring or the Officer memorial in Maplewood.

He says total cost for the statue is roughly $60,000 and they are just about half way to their fundraising goal.

Waletzko says he's received overwhelming support for this idea.

That's one of the beautiful things about Cold Spring, they support law enforcement and first responders. The feedback has been great and it's been a privilege of mine to talk with community members and build that momentum going forward.

Waletzko says he hopes to have the statue ready for dedication by November, but if not he will continue to raise the remaining funds to make this plan a reality.

He says while no official location has been determined, the statue can be moved in the future, should the city build a new police station.