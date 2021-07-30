Chutes Go 1-1; Foley 2-0 in State Legion Baseball Tourney

The State American Legion Baseball tournament began Thursday with pool play games at 5 different sites in the St. Cloud area. The host team, the St. Cloud Chutes posted a 4-0 win over Tri-City Red before falling to Rosemount 7-4. Foley won both of their pool play games 4-2 over Moorhead and 2-1 over Ham Lake.

The Chutes play their final pool play game against Grand Rapids at 10:30 a.m. today at Dick Putz Field. Foley plays their last pool play game today at 6 p.m. against Eastview. Championship bracket play begins Saturday Dick Putz and Joe Faber Fields in St. Cloud.

Sixteen teams from throughout the state are participating in this tournament that will continue through Sunday.