Check Out This Rice Pool Home For Under $330,000

It's cold right now, but it won't be that way in a few months. Soon, you'll be wishing and dreaming of owning your own pool home. If you're in the market to buy, or just dream, check out this awesome home in Rice, MN.

According to Zillow, the house is located at 715 95th St NW, and it's on the market for $329,000. It actually just underwent a price reduction of $10,000.

The property has its own pool surrounded by an outdoor deck/patio area on 1.5 acres of land. There's even enough space for the new owner to add a hot tub and make it the perfect backyard oasis.

You'll love this home in the summer, but it will also shine in the winter months. The house has a heated workshop for all of your hobbies and projects or maybe even small business ventures. The space measures 40x60 square feet.

Inside of this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, you'll find plenty of space for hosting. It has 2684 square feet of finished space, two extra flex rooms, and two fireplaces.

It's truly a home worth checking out if you're in the market! The house is currently listed with Donald Fortner at Premier Real Estate Services. It's listed as MLS# 6133775.

