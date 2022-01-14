Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning In Effect

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Stearns County. It will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

We could see three to five inches of snow.

Areas to our west will be in a Winer Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

They could see six to 10 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow totals are expected in west to southern Minnesota, where you can expect amounts in excess of 6 inches. A sharp cutoff in snow amounts is expected east/northeast of this area.