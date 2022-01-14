Holdingford Serving Up Free Pancake & Egg Breakfast Sunday

I don't think there's a better type of meal than breakfast food. One of my favorite things to do as an adult is eating 'brinner' aka breakfast for dinner. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits, french toast, waffles, you name it!

The only thing better than breakfast is free breakfast in my book. And, this weekend there's an amazing offer that'll be hard to refuse. So, don't.

Holdingford Lions Club is offering up free breakfast on Sunday, January 16! Your weekend just got a whole lot more exciting, didn't it?

Get our free mobile app

The meal is being hosted at the Holdingford City Hall. Come hungry because they're offering up a feast.

You'll get free pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit, orange juice, and syrup. The Holdingford Lions Club posted the invitation on their official Facebook page with a photo of the breakfast.

And, let's just say that now we're craving some carbs.

If you're interested in cashing in on your free breakfast offer, you'll want to make sure you are at city hall between 9 a.m. and noon.

We're not really sure why they're hosting the free breakfast, but we're not going to question it. Grab your stretchy pants and get ready for a great time for your pallet on Sunday.

Holdingford City Hall is located at 420 Main Street in Holdingford. It's roughly a 35-minute drive from St. Cloud.

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud