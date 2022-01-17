Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich

A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time.

A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces of bread with meat, cheese, or another filling between them, eaten as a light meal.

Mashed.com named our best sandwich as a Jucy Lucy burger. They started their caption about our "best sandwich" by saying our sandwich options were limited and then went on to praise the Lucy at Hell's Kitchen:

They call it the Juicy Lucy, and one of the top places to find one is at Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. Instead of placing the cheese on top of their Juicy Lucifer (we love the pun), the chef stuffs each patty with the cheese, creating a hot pocket of queso topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and housemade red pepper jelly. Thinking outside of the box led Minnesota inside the burger.

This should be considered a war crime. They are claiming the best sandwich is a burger, and then don't even mention that Matt's Bar in Minneapolis is the place that birthed this cheesy wonder.

I'm not saying that the Juicy Lucy isn't an iconic piece of food history in our great state. But I am saying I categorize it as a burger. Not a sandwich.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some honorable mentions of great sandwiches in the St. Cloud area:

Apple and Ham Panini - Jules' Bistro, St. Cloud

Ham, apple, red onion, tomato, provolone, housemade cinnamon-brown sugar mayo, cranberry wild rice bread.

Chicken Avocado Sandwich - Boulder Tap House, St. Cloud

A chicken breast topped with fresh avocado, pico, lettuce, tomato, and lime mayo. Served on Stonefire Naan bread.

Meatloaf Sandwich - Olde Brick House, St. Cloud

Signature house-made meatloaf, served on toasted ciabatta and topped with fried onion straws, bacon jam, chipotle mayo, and cheese curds.

Four Alarm Pig's Ass Masterpiece - Old Capital Tavern, Sauk Rapids

Pulled pork, spicy BBQ sauce, Giardiniera veggies, pepper jack cheese, and coleslaw piled on top of focaccia bread.

Monte Cristo - Jimmy's Pour House, Sauk Rapids

Batter-dipped and grilled Texas toast stuffed with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of strawberry sauce.

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans