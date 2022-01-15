Wild Beat Anaheim, Upper Iowa Stuns SCSU Basketball Teams

The Minnesota Wild, Gopher men's hockey team, and Granite City Lumberjacks all notched Friday wins. Upper Iowa proved to be too much for both the St. Cloud State University basketball teams and the St. Cloud Norsemen were outscored in Austin. Meanwhile, the Gopher women's basketball team is returning to the barn for a Big 10 matchup against Ohio State.

RECAPS:

- The Wild earned a solid 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night. Mats Zuccarello led the way with two goals for Minnesota. Kaapo Kähkönen made 39 saves and allowed three goals. The Wild improve to 22-10-2 and will travel to Colorado on Monday to face the Avalanche. Pre-game starts at 1:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's hockey team beat visiting Alaska 4-1 on Friday. Jackson LaCombe, Tristan Broz, Blake McLaughlin, and Matthew Knies each netted one for Minnesota. Payton Matsui scored the lone goal for Alaska. The Gophers improve to 13-8 while the Nanooks fall to 5-15-1. The teams will play game two of the weekend series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks routed Alexandria 9-2 on the road on Friday. The teams will head to Armadillo Deck Sports Arena on Saturday to complete the weekend series. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Carson Van Zulien and Ben Anderson each scored two goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 28-1 and the Blizzard fall to 15-12-1.

- The Norsemen came up short 6-3 in Austin. Austin Salani led all scorers with two goals for the Bruins. Chase Freiermuth, Evan Murr, and Jack Whitmore each scored a goal for St. Cloud. The Norsemen fall to 15-13 while the Bruins improve to 20-11-1. The teams will hit the ice in St. Cloud on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. to complete the series.

- The SCSU men's basketball team got edged out 108-95 by Upper Iowa on the road Friday. Caleb Donaldson led all scorers with 31 points Matthew Willert added 22, and Anthony Roberts put up 14. The Huskies fall to 8-7 and will head to Winona to face the Warriors at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- The NSIC-leading SCSU women's basketball team came up short 67-54 against Upper Iowa on Friday. Brehna Evans led all scorers with 17 points. Katrina Theis added 12 points and nine rebounds. The Huskies fall to 11-3 and will face the Warriors in Winona on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- Hot off an 82-66 win over Wisconsin, the Gopher women's basketball team is returning to Williams Arena Saturday to host Ohio State. The teams last faced in February 2021, resulting in an 83-59 Minnesota loss. Pre-game coverage tips off at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM.

