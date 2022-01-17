The Only COVID Measure That Makes Sense Is A Negative Test [OPINION]

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul recently passed a mandate requiring patrons of venues serving food and beverage, such as restaurants and sporting events, to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken in a lab within 72 hours.

This policy doesn't make any sense. The new Omicron variant appears to be less resistant to the vaccine and seems to be spreading among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

I have said it before and I will say it again: The vaccine requirement is stupid and pointless. In theory, a person who is contagious with COVID can attend a large sporting event as long as they have a vaccination card. Make it make sense.

Again, if it were truly about keeping people safe and 'stopping the spread,' every single event would require a negative COVID test. Full stop. That way, although there would still be exceptions (people contracting it after the test, etc), event-goers could have piece of mind knowing that everyone in attendance has been cleared of having COVID.

What's more dangerous? Sitting next to someone with no COVID symptoms that has not gotten the vaccine, or sitting next to someone with a cough and sniffles that was able to get into the event because they have a vaccine card? Think about it.

This is where a vaccine mandate loses me.