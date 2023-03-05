Best Robotics Teams in Minnesota Compete in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Nearly 200 of the best K-12 robotics teams in Minnesota competed in St. Cloud over the weekend.
The 13th annual Vex Robotics State Tournament was held at the River’s Edge Convention Center Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Teams from all over central Minnesota competed at the tournament coming from Albany, Brainerd, Cold Spring, Collegeville, Kimball, Long Prairie, Princeton, Richmond, Royalton, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph.
The first two days featured middle and high school VRC teams going head-to-head in this year’s game called Spin Up. The goal of the game is to score points by throwing pucks into a disc golf-like net in the corner of the board within the time limit.
The number of points varies depending on where the discs land. Sixty teams participated in the high school competition and another 60 competed in the middle school portion of the event.
The tournament wrapped up Saturday with the elementary and middle school Vex IQ competitions which are cooperative rather than head-to-head. This year’s game is called Slapshot and requires teams to build a robot that can free and collect pucks from two different starting rigs and shoot them hockey-style into the scoring section of the board within the time limit.
The number of points varies based on where the pucks land in the scoring zones. Fifty teams participated in the elementary competition and another 26 competed at the middle school level.
The event serves as a qualifier for the Vex World Championships which will be held in April in Dallas, Texas.
Elementary Vex IQ Results:
Kimball IQ Program:
the roBots - Team competition: 4th place - Skills competition: 8th place - Energy Award
The Red Roly Polys - Team competition: 9th place
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary:
IDK - Team competition: 12th place - Skills competition: 10th place
Prince of Peace Lutheran School - St. Cloud:
Technical Advantage - Team competition: 7th place
Princeton Intermediate School:
Green Eyed Demons - Sportsmanship Award
Fire Turtles - Team competition: 10th place
Riverview Intermediate School - Sartell:
DaBoys - Team competition: 6th place
ROCORI Elementary Robotics Club:
Rocori Cyborg - Team competition: 12th place
Saints Peter and Paul School - Richmond:
The Mighty Vexes - Team competition: 4th place - Judges Award
Creepers - Team competition: 11th place
Westwood Elementary - St. Cloud:
E-Steins - Team competition: 9th place
Middle School Vex IQ Results:
Central Minnesota Youth Robotics - St. Cloud:
Three Amigos (Four-time World Qualifier) - Team competition: 1st place - Skills competition: 1st place - Teamwork Champion Award - Robot Skills Champion - Judges Award
St. Cloud (not otherwise specified):
Bot-Steins - Energy Award
Middle School Vex Robotics Competition Results:
Boy Scout Troop 211 - Sartell:
Black Pearl - Skills competition: 10th place
Kimball Secondary:
Dynamic Energy (World Qualifier) - Skills competition: 9th place - Tournament Finalists
North Junior High School:
Just Toast - Team competition: 7th place
The Atomic Pickles - Team competition: 5th place
Princeton Middle School:
Cannibalistic Candy (World Qualifier) - Skills competition: 3rd place - Innovate Award
The Really Cool People - Team competition: 3rd place - Skills competition: 4th place
ROCORI Middle School:
Sparta’s Supreme (World Qualifier) - Think Award
Sparta’s Warriors - Skills competition: 8th place - Judges Award
South Junior High School:
Tiger Epsilon (World Qualifier) - Tournament Finalists
Tiger Kappa (World Qualifier) - Tournament Finalists
High School Vex Robotics Competition Results:
Apollo High School:
Peculiar Platipy - Energy Award
Kimball Secondary:
Men in Black (World Qualifier) - Skills competition: 9th place - Think Award
Senior Smarties - Inspire Award
Princeton High School:
Four Horsemen (World Qualifier) - Innovate Award
Stearns County 4-H Robot-X Club - Albany:
C-Botz - Team competition: 5th place - Skills competition: 6th place
Tech High School:
Tigris ex Machina (World Qualifier) - Design Award