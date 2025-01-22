Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, BelgradeBrooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocorifrom the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 2-0 at their home triangular, they defeated their neighbors and Section 6AA rivals Big Lake 44-22 and Mississippi 8 Conference foe North Branch 52- 20. Jacob Williams, Boston Kuschel, Nolan Jurek, Bennett Kujawa, Landen Kujawa, KadenNicolas and Aiden Golley all went 2-0. The Bulldogs had a good team performance with nine medal winners for 134 points at the ten team field of teams at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” Invitational. They finished just three points out of third place, behind No. 10A ranked and a dozen in back of the No. 2AAA ranked team. Bennett Kujawa (127), Landen Kujawa (145) and Kaden Nicolas (152) all earned championship medals. Jacob Williams (107), Jake Rosenow (145) and Brayden Boots (160) all earned third place medals. Boston Kuschel (121) earned fourth place, Tyler Hall (133) earned fifth place and Nolan Jurek (127) took sixth place. The Bulldogs went 3-0 at the Annandale/Maple Lake “Lightning” quadrangular. They defeated Class AA Lean and Mean foes AN/ML 55-16 and DB/LQP/MONTI 41-24 and Rockford 67-3. Boston Kuschel, Bennett Kujawa, Kaden Nicolas, Brayden Boots and Owen Angel all went 3-0. Jacob Williams, Jake Rosenow and Aiden Golley all went 2-1 and Nolan Jurek and Landen Kujawa both went 2-0.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers went 2-1 at the Hibbing “Bluejackets” quadrangular, they defeated Section 7AA foes Hibbing 67-6 and Cloquet 62-7. They were defeated by Section 7AA rivals and No. 5AA ranked Grand Rapids 29-27. Kyle Stangl, Link Toops and Carter Young all went 3-0, Rylan Gruber, Gauge Johnson, Grady Young, Brayden Melby, Jayden Zajac, Bradly Tanner and Henry Hoffman all went 2-1! The Pionners had a very good team performance with 232 points and fifteen medals winners at the New London Spicer Invitational. They were with out 172 No. 8AA ranked Jayden Zajac. Rylan Gruber (107), Kyle Stangl (114), Grady Young (139), Carter Young (139) and Caleb Koch (189) all earned championship medals. Link Toops (121) and Cash Fussy (145) both earned second place medals. Blake Virnig (127), Brayden Melby (152) and Henry Hoffman (285) all earned third place medals. Hunter Przybilla (139), Brecken Andres (160) and Bradly Tanner (215) all earned fourth place and Evan Kraska (139) and Eli Gaffke (145) both earned fifth place. Special Note: Carter Young (139) was named the Most Valuable Wrestler of the Tournament.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers had an outstanding tournament performance with nine medal winners for 200 points at the Eastview “Lighting” Invitational in a field of thirteen teams. Beau Robinson (160), Caden Peacock (172) and Ivan Petrich (215) all earned championship medals. Noah Cameron (145) and Colby Twardowski (160) both earned second place medals. Hayden Ramsdell (127) and Chaston Gwost (189) both earned third place medals, Seth Ramsdell (121) earned fourth place and Aiden Nordlie (285) earned fifth place. ROCORI SPARTANS The Spartans spit their duals with a pair of Central Lakes Conference foes, they defeated Fergus Falls 55-16 and they were narrowly defeated by Alexandria 37-28. Trey Kramer, Carter Kramer, Kameron Moscho, Sawyer Minnerath, Zander Bitker and Aaron Baisley all went 2-0. Special Note: Kameron Moscho 145 LBS 11th earned his 100th Career Match and Mason Moscho 127 LBS 9th earned his 60th Career Match.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals and neighbors Milaca 42- 25. ALBANY HUSKIES The Huskies were defeated by AA Lean and Mean HLWW 65-10 and by AA DC/Litch 58- 15. Colton Carlson and Connor Plumski went 2-0. SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM The Storm were defeated by a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals at the home triangular. they were defeated by No. 5AAA ranked Willmar 65-9 and by AAA Lean and Mean Brainerd 40-22. The Storm had one medal winner at the Eastview ‘Lighting” Tournament. Carter Pesta (133) earned fourth place medal.

Class A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated a pair of Section 6A foes at the Wadena-Deer Creek “Wolverine” Triangular. They defeated BHV/PP 47-19 and WDC 64-6. Joel Theis, Noah Perowitz, Casey Knettel, Lane Patrick, William Pilarski and Kolton Harren all went 2-0. The Huskers defeated a pair of foes at the Wadena-Deer Creek “Wolverine” triangular. They defeated Class A Lean and Mean BHV/PP 47-19 and WDC 64-6. Joel Theis, Noah Perowitz, Casey Knettel, Lane Patrick, William Pilarski and Kolton Harren all went 2-0. The Huskers earned fourth place with 100 points at the Lake Crystal-WellcomeMemorial Area tournament with twelve medal winners in the six team field of teams. Wyatt Pilarski (127) and Simon Boeckman (160) both earned second place and Noah Perowitz (121), Wyatt Novitzki (133), Parker Westbrook (172) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) all earned third place. William Pilarski (152) took fourth place and the following all took sixth place: Carson Reis (114), Lane Patrick (133), Luke Bieniek (172), Kolton Harren (189) and Kyle Fiedler (285).

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated Central Mn. Conference rivals Royalton-Upsala “Royals” 47-24, with a 8-5 match split. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS The Jaguars split their duals at their home triangular, they defeated Central Mn. Conference rivals Eden Valley-Watkins 50-21 and they were defeated by Osakis 44-29. Andrew Spanier, Brett DeRoo and Carter Gilbert all went 2-0. The Jaguars earned third place with 153 points at the ten team field of teams at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Invitational with twelve medal winners. Brett DeRoo (160) and Carson Gilbert both earned championships and Noah Jensen (107) and Hunter Laage (189) both earned second place. Noah Welte (114) earned third place, Jace Mueller (127) earned place. Noah DeRoo (121) and Logan Oeltjenbruns (133) both earned fifth place, Louie Tensen (139), Dylan Koob (145), Andrew Spanier (152) and Eli Wold (285) all took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles were defeated twice in the BBE “Jaguar” triangular, they were defeated by Central Mn. Conference rival Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44-29 and by Osakis 37-33. Brayden Kramer and Becker both went 2-0 at the triangular. The Eagles earned fourth place wins nine earning medals for 134.5 points at the New London-Spcier “Wildcats” Invitational. Nick Becker (285) earned the championship over a previously AAA ranked wrestler. John Weiss (121), Brayden Kramer (139 and Treyce Ludwig (172) all earned third place. Cason DeMarais (107), Brody Sieben (114), Ricky Vaquera Valencia (133) and Eli Hernandez (172) all earned fourth place. Special Note; Brayden Kramer (139) earned his 100th Career Match.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals were defeated by their Central Mn. Rivals the BBE “Jaguars” 47-24 with a 5- 8 match split.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs dropped a pair of duals the Norwood Young America “Raiders” triangular. They were defeated by Section 4A rivals Norwood Young America 52-24 and AA DC/LITCH 40-30. Teagan VanNurden, Mark Schiefelbein and Garrett Rosenow all went 2-0. The Cubs took seventh place at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Invitational with 83.5 points and seven medal winners. Mark Schielfelbein (152) earned the championship medal. Karson Schmidt (127) earned second place, James Schiefelbein (1450 earned third place. Frank Schiefelbein (160) and Garrett Rosenow (215) both earned fifth place and Miles Looman (121) and Jon Serbus (172) both took sixth place.

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush defeated two Central Lakes Conference foes at the Sartell-St. Stephen “Sabres” triangular. They defeated cross-town rivals Sabres 38-33 in a very good dual and Detroit Lakes 52-24. Grady Doering, Jack Hamak, Noah Neuman, Tucker Hugg and Sutton Kenning all went 2-0. The Crush were defeated by a pair of AAA Lean and Mean at the Cambridge-Isanti “Blue Jackets” Duals. They were defeated by CBI 50-18 and Prior Lake 52-22 and by AAA Andover 48-30. Tuck Hugg, Sutton Kenning and Jack Hamak all went 3-0.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split duals at their home triangular, they defeated Central Lakes Conference foe Detroit Lakes 41-28and lost a close one to St. Cloud Crush 38-33. Jayce Gruber, Noah Barktowicz, Michael Kula, Peyton Allen and Jordan Gulden all went 2-0. The Sabres earned nine medals at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Invitational for 68 points and eighth place in the ten field teams. Jordan Gulden (285) earned second place and Peyton Allen (215) earned third place. Barett Leblanc (145) and Cyrus Post (189) both earned fourth place, Rowan Steward (107) and Noah Headley (172) both earned fifth place and Owen Wiger (107), Noah Bartkowicz (114) and Mason Toivota (189) all took sixth place.