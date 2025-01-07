Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS A TEAMS

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned 123.5 point to earned sixth place at the Fargo “Rumble on the Red” one of the largest tournaments in the US. Masyn Patrick (145) earned the championship medal. Simon Boeckman (160) earned the third place medal and Jaxon Bartkowicz (189) earned the fourth place medal. Wyatt Novitzki (133) and Luke Bieniek (172) both earned sixth place medals.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned second place with 135.5 and eight medal winners at Norwood Young America in this twelve team field of teams.Tyson Meagher (107), Roman Roberg (127) and Peyton Hemmesch (189) all earned championship medals. Jamison Meagher (114), Mason Hanson (152) and Daniel Flint (172) all earned second place medals.Mitchel Blonigan (160) and Seth Brick (285) took sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars had a very good team performance with eleven medal winners for 167 points to earn the championship at their Jaguar invitational. The edged out Class A Lean and Mean Long Prairie/Grey Eagle by 7.5 points. Noah Jensen (107), Brett DeRoo (160) and Carson Gilbert (215) all earned championship medals. Jace Mueller (133), Louie Tensen (139), Andrew Spanier (172) and Hunter Laage (189) all earned third place medals. Noah DeRoo (127) and Dylan Koob (145) both earned fourth place medals. Logan Oeltjenbruns (127) earned fifth place and Noah Welte (114) took sixth place. Special Note: Carson Gilbert (215) and Brett DeRoo (160) both earned their 150th Career match.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a good tournament performance with 131 points and ten medal winners at the Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Tournament. They finished in fourth place in this twelve team field of teams, just five points out of third place. Lane Olson (152) and Brandon Mugg (285) both earned championship medals. Jackson Dietman (107) earned third place, Ian Radtke (107), Andrew Hayes (114) and Brady Yourczek (172) all earned fourth place medals. Parker Dietman (160) earned fifth place and Logan Nundahl (145), Jake Leners (189) and Rex Revoir (215) all took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned 137 points with twelve medals winners to take fourth place at the BBE “Jaguar” invitational. Treyce Ludwig (189) and Nick Becker (285) both earned second place medals. Cason DesMarais (107 and Mitchell Lipinski (215) both earned third place medals. Rick Vaquera Valencia (133), Brayden Kramer (139) and Eli Hernandez (172) all earned fourth place medals. Ryder Schmidt (152), Carter Scheeler (160) and Thomas Thompson (172) all earned fifth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

No Events

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

No Events

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated two foes at the Pioneer quadrangular, they defeated Granite Ridge Conference rival Albany 59-14 and Rockford 63-6. They were defeated by No. 12A Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 36-27. Dylan Gruber, Link Toops, Grady Young, Carter Young, Brayden Melby and Henry Hoffman all went 3-0. Gauge Johnson, Cash Fussy, Jayden Zajac and Bradly Tanner all went 2-1!

LITTLE FALLS FYLERS

The Flyers had a very good tournament performance with 174.5 points with twelve medal winners. They finished ten points behind AAA Lean and Mean Park Center. Aiden Nordlie (285) earned second place, Sam Strack (107), Seth Ramsdell (121), Hayden Ramdsdell (127) Mason Rausch (133) and Ivan Petrich (215) earned second place medals. Blake Nolan (114), Noah Cameron (152) and Caden Peacock (172) all earned fourth place medals. Colby Twardowski (160), Hunter Ramsdell (189) and Chaston Gwost (215) all earned fifth place medals and Cassidy Okerman (139) took sixth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned seven medals for 98.5 points to take seventh place in their 12 team field of teams in the “Tom Keating Memorial” Invitational. Wyatt Wall (139), Jacob DeMarais (145) and William Gutormson (172) all earned second place medals. Blake Herbst (152) earned fourth place, Hunter Wilhelmi (145) and Tyler Wilhelmi (152) both earned fifth place and Keegan Frisbie (189) earned sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned three medals at the Mora “Mustang” tournament for 52.5 points and tenth place. Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship medal, Colton Carlson (107) earned third place and Maverick Kotschevear (172) earned sixth place.

CLASS AAA

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned sixth place the Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invitational with 100.5 points and six medal winners. Sutton Kenning (189) earned the championship medal and Jack Hamak (127) earned second. Tanner Hugg (160) earned third place, Batuo Teboh (215) and Noah Orth (285) both earned fourth place and Noah Neuman (172) took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned nine medals for 127 points to earned fourth place at this ten team field of teams in the Mora “Mustang” Tournament. Jayce Gruber (107) earned the championship medal and Jordan Gulden (285) and Payton Allen (215) both earned second place medals. Cyrus Post (189), Noah Bartkowicz (114), Barrett Leblanc (145) and Michael Hamak (172) all earned fourth place medals. Tyler Plumski (139) and Ayden Chew (160) both took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned four medals for 56 points at the ten team field of teams at Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invitational. Jack Barz (145) earned the championship medal, Carter Barz (121) earned fourth place, Bryce Ness (1270 earned fifth place and Carter Pesta (139) took sixth place.