Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 0-2 at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Triangular, they were defeated by No. 1AA ranked Kasson-Mantorville 36-21 and AA Lean and Mean Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37-33. The Bulldogs were short two starters in this event, Bennet Kujawa, Landen Kujawa, Brayden Boots, Kaden Nicolas and Owen Angell all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Bulldogs earned 25th place with 90 points and two medal winners a the Minnesota Christmas invitational, a field of 50 teams. Kaden Nicolas (152) earned third place and Landen Kujawa (145) took ninth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers went 3-0 at the Hinckley-Pine City “Dragons” quadrangular. They defeated Section 7AA foe PCHF 65-9 and Rock Ridge 65-9. They defeated Aitkin 73-3 in a big night for the Pioneers. Rylan Gruber, Kyle Stangl, Link Toops, Grady Young, Carter Young, Cash Fussy, Brecken Andres, Jayden Zajac, Caleb Koch and Henry Hoffman all went 3-0 at the quad. Jayden Zajac (172) earned his 50th career 50th Win and his 25th Career Fall. Brayden Melby (160) earned his 60th Career Win. Cash Fussy (152) earned his 25th career Fall.The Pioneers earned second at their dual invitational with wins over Osakis 53-18, Class A Lean and Mean Frazee 45-18 and AAA Lean and Mean Elk River 47-14. They were defeated by AAA Lean and Mean Brainerd 35-32. Kyle Stangl, Carter Young, Brayden Melby and Caleb Koch went 4-0. Rylan Gruber, Aidan Medek, Gauge Johnson, Link Toops, Grady Young, Cash Fussy and Jayden Zajac all went 2-2, Henry Hoffman (285) went 3-0. Milestones that were earned by: Kyle Stangl (114) earned his Career 50th Fall and his 100th Career Win. Brayden Melby (160) earned his 25th Fall. Caleb Koch (215) earned his 75th Career Win.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned ninth place with 104.5 points and four medal winners at the PLPQ/B “Jackhammer” Invitational, a field of 36 teams. Ivan Petrich (215) earned second place, Sam Strack (107) earned fourth place, Seth Ramsdell (121) earned sixth place and Hayden Ramsdell (127) earned eighth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

No EVENTS!

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned 26th place with 35.5 points at the 35 team field of teams in the Redwood Valley “River Riot” invitational. Mason Moscho (127) earned fifth place and Kameron Moscho (139) earned sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned a pair of place winners the PLPRB “Jack Hammer” tournament. Connor Plumski (189) earned second place and Zach Gruber (215) earned eighth place, in this field of 36 teams.

CLASS A TEAMS

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers split their duals at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” triangular. They defeated the No. 8A ranked and Central Mn. Conference rivals BBE 45-23 and they were defeated by the No. 10A ranked New London-Spicer 32-29. Wyatt Novitzki, Mason Patrick, Simon Boeckman, Luke Bieniek and Kolton Harren all went 2-0 at the tri.The Huskers had a very good team performance to earn 1st place with 201.5 points in the field of 35 teams at the Redwood Valley “River Riot” Invitational. They earned nine medals, earning three championship medals by: Mason Patrick (145), Luke Bieniek (172) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (189). William Pilarski (152) and Kolton Harren (215) both earned second place medals. Wyatt Novitski (133) and Simon Boeckman (160) both earned third place medals. Noah Perowitz and Wyatt Pilarski (139) both earned eighth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a good team performance with 147 points to earn third place in the 35 field of teams in the Redwood Valley “River Riot” Invitational They earned six medals: Jamison Meagher (114) and Tyson Meagher (107) both earned second place medals. Peyton Hemmesch (189) and Mason Hanson (152) both earned fourth place medals, Roman Roberg (127) earned fifth place and Mitch Blonigen (160) earned sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars were defeated by No. 3A and Central Mn. Conference rivals Holdingford 45-23 and by No. 10AA New London-Spicer 51-23. Carson Gilbert was the lone Jaguar that went 2-0. The Jaguars were without two of their starters in there home triangular. The Jaguars earned three medals including a pair of championship medals at the 35 team field of teams at the Red River Valley “River Riot” Invitational. Brett DeRoo (160) and Carson Gilbert (215) both earned championship medals and Noah Welte (121) earned eighth. They earned tenth place with 97.5 points, they were with out two starters that would have likely earned one of the top medals.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a very good team performance with 142 points to earn second place at the 17 teams field of teams at the Monticello “Magic” Invitational. They earned eight medals; Andrew Hayes (114), Park Dietman (160), Brady Yourczek (172) and Rex Revoir (215) all earned second place medals. Lane Olson (152) earned a third place medal, Jake Leners (189) and Brandon Mugg (285) both earned fourth place medals and Jackson Dietman (107) earned sixth place.

EDEN-VALLEY WATKINS EAGLES

No Events

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by Central Mn. Conference and Class A Lean and Mean Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48-22. The Cubs earned three medals at the Monticello “Magic” invitational with 53 points in this field of 15 teams. Mark Schieflebein (152) earned a second place medal, Max Schiefelbein (114) and Miles Looman (121) both earned fourth place medals. Mark Schiefelbein (152) earned his 125th Career Win!

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned 114 points to take fifth place at the 15 team field of teams in the Monticello “Magic” Invitational. they earned five medals including a pair of championship medals by Tanner Hugg (172) and Sutton Kenning (189). Grady Doering (121) earned a second place medal, Jack Hamak (127) and Batuo Teboh (215) both earned third place medals.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres earned three medals at the Redwood Valley “River Riot” a field of 35 teams. Jordan Gulden (285) earned a second place medal, Jayce Gruber (107) earned fourth place and Peyton Allen (215) earned a fifth place medal.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE CYCLONES

The Cyclones earned one medal at the 35 field of teams in the Redwood Valley “River Riot” tournament. Carter Pesta (133) earned a fifth place medal.