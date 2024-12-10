Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers opened their season with two big wins of Section 7A foe Deer River 71-6 and AA Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 53-9. Joel Theis (107), Teagun Burg (114/2 Falls), Casey Knettel (133, 1 Fall/1 Tech. Fall), Wyatt Pilarski (139/145/1 Tech. Fall/1 Maj. Dec.), Simon Boeckman (160/2 Falls), Luke Bieniek (171/1 Fall, 1 Tech. Fall), Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/125 Career Wins),Kyle Fiedler (285/2 Falls) all went 2-0 in their triangular.

The Huskers earned the championship defeating three foes to earn the championship at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Laker” Duals. They defeated No. 5AA ranked Dilworth/Glendon-Felton 51-14, Medford 56-12 and Dawson-Boyd/LQPV No. 8AA ranked 33-33. Casey Knettel, Masyn Patrick, Luke Bieniek, Wyatt Novitzki all went 3-0. Joel Theis, Teagun Burg, Noah Perowitz, Wyatt Pilarski, Simon Boeckman and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 2-1 and Kolton Harren went 2-0.

They Huskers defeated Medford and Goodhue 56-12 and 36-22. Casey Knettel, Masyn Patrick, Luke Bieniek, Wyat Novitzki all went 3-0. Joel Theis, Teagan Burg, Noah Perowitz, Wyatt Pilarski, Slmon Boeckman and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 2-1 and Kolton Harren went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship at the Melrose “Defender” tournament with 165 pts. Tyson Meagher (107) and Mason McNab (133) both both earned championships. Mason Hanson (152), Mitchell Blonigan (16 both earned second place and Roman Roberg (127), Braydon Kierstead-Hahn (139) and Peyton Hemmesch (189) all earned third place, Jamison Meagher (114) earned fifth place and Brice Messer (285) took sixth place.

The Bulldogs went 0-2 at the Howard Lake-Weaverly-Winston duals, they were defeated by No. 6AA DGF 35-24 and they lost on criteria to then No. 9AA ranked DB/LQPV 33-33. Roman Roberg, Daniel Flint and Peyton Hemmesch all went 2-0.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

They opened their season at the Grand Rapids “Thunderhawks” Tournament, when they earned third place behind AA No. 11 ranked Grand Rapids and AA Milaca-Faith Christian. Lane Olson (160), Jake Leners (189/2 Falls/1 Tech. Fall and Brandon Mugg (285) all earned first place. Jackson Dietman (107), Andrew Hayes (114) and Spencer Novitzki (139) and Logan Nundahl (152) all earned second place and Parker Dietman (160) earned third place.

The Royals earned sixth place 119.5 points at the Coon Rapids “Board Hyland Cardinal” Tournament in a field of thirteen teams. Brandon Mugg (285) earned the championship and Lane Olson (152) earned second. Andrew Hayes (114) and Jake Leners (189) both earned third place and Brayden Leners (215) took sixth place. Jackson Dietman (107/7th/2 Falls), Spencer Novitki (139/7th/2 Falls, Parker Dietman (160) and Brady Yourczek (172) all took seventh place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars were missing some of their starters, they opened their season at the Melrose “Defender” tournament. They had seven place winners: Brett DeRoo (160) earned the championship, Noah Jensen (114) earned third place, Andrew Spanier (172) earned fourth place, Hunter Laage earned fourth place, Emmitt Shane (107) took seventh place and Noah DeRoo and Aiden Mueller (133/139) both earned eighth place. The Jaguars still missing some of the regulars, were defeated by No. 2A Staples-Motley 60-9 and Lean and Mean Mille Lac 49-18. Hunter Laage (189) went 2-0 at the tri with one fall.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned 66 points at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament with five place winners. Treyce Ludwig (189/3 Falls) earned second, Ryan Schmidt (152) earned fourth place, Mitch Lipinski (189/3 Falls) earned fifth place, Brody Sieben (121) earned sixth place and Brayden Kramer (145) took seventh place. They split duals at the Pierz “Pioneers” triangular, they defeated Proctor-Hermantown 65-12 and was defeated by the No. 12AA ranked Pierz 52-9. Carson DeMarais (114), Brayden Kramer (145) and Nick Becker (285) all went 2-0 at the tri.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Cubs opened their season at the Glencoe “Don Hall” Tournament, they earned eighth in the ten team field of teams with 56 points. Hank Meyer (215) earned the championship and Mark Schiefelbein (152) earned second place. Max Schiefelbein (114), Karson Schmidt (133) and Mason Danelke (145) all took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with a pair dual wins at the St. Francis Triangular. They defeated St. Francis 42-21 and Princeton 49-21. The Bulldogs had seven that went 2-0 at the tri. Odin Duncombe, Jacobs Williams, Boston Kuschel, Bennett Kujawa, Landon Kujawa, Kaden Nicolas and Owen Angell.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons opened their season with a pair of huge wins over Section 6AA rivals, they defeated AA Lean and Mean Annandale/Maple Lake 39-27 and Big Lake 47-21. Eli Molitor (107/2 Falls), Bobby Gutormson (114/121), Wyatt Wall (139/1 Fall) with 100th Career win, Hunter Wilhelmi (145/1 Fall), Brody Kipka (172/1 Fall, 1 Tech. Fall) and Keagon Frisbie (215/285/2 Falls) all went 2-1 in the triangular.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated Eden Valle-Watkins 52-9 and Proctor-Hermantown 76-0 top open their season. The Pioneers that went 2-0 in the duals were: Dylan Gruber (107), Kyle Stangl (121), Gauge Johnson (127), Link Toops (133), Carter Young (152), Brayden Melby (160), Brecken Andres (172), Jaden Zajac (189) and Caleb Koch (285)!

The Pioneers had good tournament performance with 209.5 points to earn the Big Lake “Hornets” Invitational: Kyle Stangl (114) and Brayden Melby (160) both earned championships and Rylan Gruber (107), Gauge Johnson (127) Carter Young (145), Cash Fussy (152), Jayden Zajac (189) and Bradley Tanner (215) all earned seconds. Grady Young (139) and Henry Hoffman (285) both earned third place, Brecken Andres (171) earn fourth place and Link Toops (133) earned fifth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers open their season with big wins over Alexandria 54-9 (11-2) match split and Moorhead 46-27 (8-5) match split). Sam Strack (107/1 fall/1 Tech. Fall), Blake Nolan (114), Mason Rausch (139/1 Fall/1 Tech. Fall), Hunter Ramsdell (189) and Ivan Petrich (215) all went 2-0 t their triangular.

The Flyers had a very good team performance with 222 points to earn the championship of the Edina “Hornets” Invitational. Sam Strack (107), Sam Ramsdell (121), Mason Rausch (133), Noah Cameron (160), Beau Robinson (172) and Ivan Petrich (215) all earned championships. Kobi Cameron (152) and Chaston Gwost (215) both earned second place. Blake Nolan (114), Hayden Ramsdell (127) and Aiden Nordlie (285) all earned third place. Colby Twardowski (160) earned fourth, Lucas Schleif (121) and Caden Peacock (172) both earned fifth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned second place at the HLWW “Lakers” tournament with 99 pts. Mason Moscho (133/1 Fall/2 Tech. Falls) and Mason Molitor (139/ 2 Falls both earned the championship. Connor Faber (107/2 Falls),Carter Kremer (114/2 Falls), Jayden Garcia (152) and Cooper Notch (285/3 Falls) all earned second place. Tony Kraemer (107/2 Falls),Max Larson (121), Easton Rossman (139/2 Falls), Kameron Moscho (145), Grady Brown (160) and Sawyer Minnerath (172) all earned third place. Ronin Vettleson (145 and Zander Bitker (189) both earned fourth place.

The Spartans opened their season with a pair of wins of Central Lakes Conference rivals. They defeate St. Cloud Crush 48-29 and Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 53-18. Connor Faber (107/114), Carter Kramer (114-121), Kameron Moscho (152/2 Falls), Carson Alvardo-Kona (160/1 Fall) and Zander Bitker (189/2 Falls) all went 2-0 at the tri.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned fifth place at the Big Lake “Hornets” Invitational with 105.5 points. Jack Hamak (127) and Sutton Kenning (215) both earned championships and Grady Doering (121), Tanner Hugg (172) and Noah Orth (285) all earned second place, Noah Neuman (160) earned third and Michael Boecker (285) took fifth place. The Crush were defeated by the Rocori Spartans 48-29 and they defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 53-18. Those going 2-0 for the Crush were; Grady Doering (121), Jack Hamak (127), Tanner Hugg (172), Elijah Green (215/285) and Sutton Kenning (285).

The Crush wrested two Central Lakes Conference rivals, they were defeated by Rocori 48-29 (8-5 match splits) and defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-4 match splits). Jack Hamak (127) Grady Doering (121), Tanner Hugg (172) and Sutton Kenning (285/215 all won both both of their matches for the Crush. Bryce Ness (133) won both of his matches for Sauk Rapids.

ALBANY HUSKIES

They were defeated by pair of AA teams, LPGE 42-33 and Princeton 46-19. Braeden Giese (114/1 Fall/1 Tech. Fall), Colton Carlson (121/2 Falls), Bert Shulte (145) and Conner Plumski (189/1 Fall/1 Tech. Fall) and won both of their matches. The Huskies earned sixth place in the ten team field of teams at the Wadena “Dennis Kaatz” Memorial with 60 points. Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship, Colton Carlson (107) earned second place and Braeden Geise (114) earned fourth place.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres earned seventh place with 93 points at the Big Lake “Hornets” tournament. Jordan Gulden (285) earned the championship, Jayce Gruber (107) earned third place, Tyler Plumski (139), Liam Chew (145) and Noah Bartkowicz (114) all earned fourth place, Michael Hamak (172) earned fifth place and Mason Toivola (189) took sixth place.