Central MN Wrestling Ratings
GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING
Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.
UPDATED RATINGS (THURSDAY DECEMBER 12)
BECKER BULLDOGS
No. 3AA
107 Odin Duncombe 9th
114 Jacob Williams 6th
121 Boston Kuschel 2nd
133 Bennett Kujawa 2nd
145 Landon Kujawa 1st
160 Kaden Nicolas 1st
172 Owen Angell 2nd
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS
No. 11AA
152 Noah Cameron 2nd
172 Beau Robinson 6th
215 Ivan Petrich 4th
PIERZ PIONEERS
No.. 7AA
107 Kyle Stangl 2nd
145 Carter Young 4th
172 Jayden Zajac 10th
189 Caleb Koch 10th
FOLEY FALCONS
AA LEAN AND MEAN
139 Wyatt Wall. 8th
172 Will Gutormson 7th
ROCORI SPARTANS
107 Davey Maldonado 1st
ALBANY HUSKIES
189 Conner Plumski 8th
AAA
ST. CLOUD CRUSH
127 Jack Hamak 10th
172 Tanner Hugg 10th
189 Sutton Kenning 2nd
A
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
NO. 3A
139 Wyatt Novitzki 4th
145 Masyn Patrick 2nd
152 Willliam Pilarski 3rd
160 Simon Boeckman 6th
172 Luke Bieniek 1st
189 Jaxon Bartkowicz 3rd
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS
NO. 9
114 Jamison Meagher 4th
127 Roman Roberg, 5th
133 Mason McNab 8th
152 Mason Hanson 7th
160 Mitch Blonigan 7th
189 Peyton Hemmesch 3rd
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGAURS
Class A Lean and Mean
172 Ethan Mueller 9th
160 Brett DeRoo 4th
189 Hunter Laage 6th
215 Carson Gilbert 1st
ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS
Class A Lean and Mean
189 Jake Leners 7
285 Brandon Mugg 2
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
285 Nick Becker 9
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
139 Mark Schiefelbein, Kimball Area 7th
189 Hank Meyer, Kimball Area 5th