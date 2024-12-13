Central MN Wrestling Ratings

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

UPDATED RATINGS (THURSDAY DECEMBER 12)

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 3AA

107 Odin Duncombe 9th

114 Jacob Williams 6th

121 Boston Kuschel 2nd

133 Bennett Kujawa 2nd

145 Landon Kujawa 1st

160 Kaden Nicolas 1st

172 Owen Angell 2nd

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

No. 11AA

152 Noah Cameron 2nd

172 Beau Robinson 6th

215 Ivan Petrich 4th

PIERZ PIONEERS

No.. 7AA

107 Kyle Stangl 2nd

145 Carter Young 4th

172 Jayden Zajac 10th

189 Caleb Koch 10th

FOLEY FALCONS

AA LEAN AND MEAN

139 Wyatt Wall. 8th

172 Will Gutormson 7th

ROCORI SPARTANS

107 Davey Maldonado 1st

ALBANY HUSKIES

189 Conner Plumski 8th

AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

127 Jack Hamak 10th

172 Tanner Hugg 10th

189 Sutton Kenning 2nd

A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

NO. 3A

139 Wyatt Novitzki 4th

145 Masyn Patrick 2nd

152 Willliam Pilarski 3rd

160 Simon Boeckman 6th

172 Luke Bieniek 1st

189 Jaxon Bartkowicz 3rd

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

NO. 9

114 Jamison Meagher 4th

127 Roman Roberg, 5th

133 Mason McNab 8th

152 Mason Hanson 7th

160 Mitch Blonigan 7th

189 Peyton Hemmesch 3rd

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGAURS

Class A Lean and Mean

172 Ethan Mueller 9th

160 Brett DeRoo 4th

189 Hunter Laage 6th

215 Carson Gilbert 1st

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Class A Lean and Mean

189 Jake Leners 7

285 Brandon Mugg 2

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

285 Nick Becker 9

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

139 Mark Schiefelbein, Kimball Area 7th

189 Hank Meyer, Kimball Area 5th