Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 19TH

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Springers defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them fourteen to two. They collected three doubles and were aided by thirteen walks. They had big innings, in the third they put up three runs, fifth two runs, four runs in the sixth and three in the eighth. They did have five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mason Primus threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. The Springers offense was led by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 2-for-4 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Penick went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brad Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, nine walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 1- for-2 and he earned a walk, Ethan Mader went 1-for-2 and Noah Jensen earned a

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they each collected six hits. Both teams played great defense, it was a errorless game till the bottom of the eighth inning. The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys Chase Heying threw a complete game to earn the win, he threw a total of 138 pitches. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Stone Poneys offense was led by veteran Dan O’Connell, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch. Dylan Simones went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Shawn Lindsey and Zach Overboe both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Will Kranz earned a walk and he scored a run, Josh Schaefer earned a walk and Brayden Boesen scored a run. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Zayden Smith, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bulldogs did use two pitchers in relief, those stats were not available. The Bulldogs offense was led by Keenan Hjermstad, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-5 with a triple and Ryan Groskreutz was credited for a RBI. Will Thorn and Connor Rolf both went 1- for-4 and Mitch Louden earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2 WILLMAR RAILS 1 (Non-League)

The Pirates from the County Line Leaque defeated their foe the Rails from the Corn Belt League. They were out hit six to five, they played great defense and they got very good pitching performances. Their starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw two innings, he gave up two singles, one walk, one run and recorded five strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein closed it out with two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by Spencer Eisenbruan, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Abe Bullard went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Blake Vagle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 and Garrett Leusink earned a walk. The Rails starting pitcher was Patrick Courtney, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ashton Gregory threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Reierson threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters. The Ralls offense was led by Sam Etterman and Ashton Gregory, both went 2- for-4. Adam Herman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Wade Fisher and Dustin Overcash both had a walk.

DILWORTH RAILDOGS 10 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 (RED RIVER LEAGUE)

The Raildogs defeated their league rivals the Mudcats, they out hit them fourteen to seven. They collected two home runs, and a double and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Andy Pugliano, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Gable threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. Bryce Vendas threw one winning, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Raildogs offense was led by Tyler Thrash, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Sterling Haphey went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Hendrickson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Grant Anderson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Jace Drew went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Patrick Gaylord went 2-for-4 with a walk. Ryan Schock went 2- for-3, he had a walk and he scored a run, Matt Fiechtner and Connor Rooney both earned a walk and both scored a run. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Dylan Erholtz, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Cluff threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Caiden Kjelstrom threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Mudcats offense was led by Andy Gravdahl, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Huskey went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Horan went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, David Dorsey went 2-for-4, Dylan Erholtz, Gavin Gast and Aaron Reierson all earned a walk.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 8 LORETTO SHARKS 3

The Saints defeated their North Star rivals the Sharks, they out hit them eleven to nine. Including four doubles and eight players that collected hits and they put up five runs in the fifth inning. Their starting pitcher was Collin Krick, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Ben Lindquist, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Niemela went 1-for3 with two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Tyler Brandel went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michel Leffler went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs and Jordan Flick went 1-for-4. Noah Halonen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Steve Boger went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned two walks. The Sharks starting pitcher was Troy Beckman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kemper threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. The Sharks offense was led by Keegan Nickel, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Joshua Koster went 3-for-4 with a double. Jack Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, Brandon Brolin was hit by a pitch and Jack Scanlon scored a run. Josh Gullickson went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Leuthner went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Max Hudlow was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SUNDAY JUNE 16th (NORTH STAR LEAGUE)

DELANO “A” 5 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 4

The “A” defeated their North Star league rivals the Saints, it was a battle for ten innings. The Saints out hit the “A” nine to eight, they were aided by four errors, they put up two runs in the bottom of the tenth. Their starting pitcher was Matt Arens, he threw eight innings, he gave up three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Royer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. The “A” offense was led by Tanner Kroells, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schleper went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Riewer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Nelson was credited for a RBI. James Otto went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Toby Hanson went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Brady Miller went 2-for-4, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Fick, he threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Michael Leffler threw two innings, he gave up five hits, and two runs. The Saints offense was led by Collin Krick, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Josiah Bullivant was credited for a RBI. Ben Lindquist went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Nikolael Niemela went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Leffler went 1-for-5. Steve Boyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Noah Halonen earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Brandel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-4.