Central MN Town Ball Recap

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

FRIDAY MAY 24th

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 6 UPSALA CARDINALS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cardinals, they were out hit nine to eight. They did collect a pair of big doubles and played good defense in support of their pitcher. Joe Dolan started on the mound, he threw six innings to, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carter Fillippi threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Peyton Randall, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dolan went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Carter Holthaus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Nick Merdan went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Elliot Allen earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Carter Phillippi went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Jack Theisen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Nick Frieler, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. Matt Swanson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts

Their offense was led by CJ Clear, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ray Kokett went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Burggraff went 4-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Frieler went 1-for-4. Cohl Clear went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Swanson went 1-for-5.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS ELORSA SAINTS (Suspended No Power)

ST. MARTIN MARTINS` 8 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 4

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they were out hit nine to three, but nine walks aided them. Scott Lieser started on the mound, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three big RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI, he scored a trio of runs. Keenan Dingmann went 2-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau earned three walks and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Lauer earned a walk and he scored a run, Jaylyn Arceneau earned a walk and Carter Thelen had a stolen base.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Caden Sand, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, six runs, seven walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Funk threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Birr threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Holm earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Keagan Stanlger went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Frank earned a walk. Carter Birr went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Devin Hansen went 1-for-5. Caden Sand went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ian Funk went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Carter Schiffler went 1-for-2.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them thirteen to two and they played solid defense. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two singles, one run, four walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for four huge RBIs. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a walk. Caden King went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Olson went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Conor Wollenzien earned a walk and Brayden Hanson scored a run. Keenan Macek and Cole Bovee both went 2-for-5 and earth scored a run and Dallas Miller scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Fish threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Calen O’Connell, he went 1-for-4 and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-2. Brenden Boesen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Dylan Simones, Landon Fish and Zack Overboe all earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 16 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them twelve to seven. They collected three doubles and a triple and eight guys collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel he went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Proshek went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyler Carper went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Carper earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Samson Schlegel went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Haselius went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Grell earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Bryan McCallum had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Smith earned a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Dinkel threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Joe Rathman, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Welle went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Easton Knealing went 1-for-2 and he earned three walks. Joel Cornell was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Mason Biniek earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Alex Bohlman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Gavin Miller went 1-for-4.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES vs. MILROY IRISH (nothing reported)

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them thirteen to six, they had eight collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Matt Koshiol, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Lincoln went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Damien Lincoln went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Caiden Braun went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Derek Kuechle went 1-for-1 and he earned a quad of walks. Alex Foehrenbacher was hit by a pitch and No. 11 went 1-for-1. The Rausch boys nearly took the game over, Tanner Rausch went 2-for-5 for a RBI he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs and Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Conner Holthaus threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw two innings he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Geislinger threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Austin Berg went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Kelm was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-4 and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-3.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PAYNESVILLE PIRTATES 6 ATWATER CHUCKERS 5

The Pirates defeated their league rivals, they out hit them nine to eight. They had seven players collect hits, they put up five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn the win. Bennett Evans started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Vagle threw 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up one run, one walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grady Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he drove in the go ahead run in the bottom of the eighth. Luke Johnson and Abe Bullard both went 1-for-2 and each earned a walk. Drew Tangen and Reed Johnson both went 1-for-4. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3, earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Vagle earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was David Kingery, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Peterson threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Chuckers offense was led by Logan Straumann, went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Peterson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and David Kingery went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Josh Kingery went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kobe Holtz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Eli Abrecht went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carson McCain earned a walk.

SATURDAY May 25th

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them fourteen to one. The Royals collected three doubles and they had nine players collect hits. The Royals starting pitcher was Isaac Holthaus, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Goose Hadley went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Conor Dols went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Jack Boos went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Isaac Holthaus went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Adams scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs and one strikeout. Ethan Ettel threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Bragelmeyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Jesse Kulzer, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kegan Stueve earned a pair of walks, Brett Engelmeyer and Isaac Rosenbacker earned a walk and Tyler Engelmeyer had a stolen base.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 16. ROSCOE RANGERS 4

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, the out hit them sixteen to nine. The collected six doubles and a triple and eight players collecting hits. The starting pitcher Ben Welle threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw one inning in relief; he gave up two hits.

The Chargers offense was led by Reegan Nelson, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Gertken went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Orbeck went 1-for-1 with a triple for three RBIs, hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg scored a run. Nathan Terres went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Welle went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Russ Leyendecker, he threw five innings. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Vanderbeck threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Brandon Schleper threw 2/3 of an inning and gave up one hit, two runs, and issued two walks. Dawson Hemmesch threw one inning and gave up one hit, two runs and recorded two strikes.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Athman, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3. Brayden Pung went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Josiah Utsch went 1-3 for a RBI with a stolen base and Austin Pauls was credited for a RBi. Dawson Hemmesch and Brandon Schleper both went 1-1.

FARMING FLAMES 5 ELROSA SAINTS 4

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them twelve to nine. They had seven collect hits, in support of their pitchers. Tylor Schroeder started on the mound for the Flames, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Ethan Navratil went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Robert Schleper went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Winkels went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Mergen went 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases.

The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffenson, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Brandon Roelike was credited for a RBI. Jackson Peter went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Derek Wiener went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz and Matt Schmitz both went 1-for-4.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 10 REGAL EAGLES 2

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they out hit them ten to four. The Pirates collected a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts and Luke Johnson threw one inning to close it out. The Pirates offense was led by Blake Vagle, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Grayson Fuchs was credited for a RBI. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Oehrlein earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Emerson Stern earned a walk and Tanner Stanley was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Konner Rohloff threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Rohman threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Wosmek, he was credited for a RBI and a stolen base. Nathan Meyer and Chi Schneider both went 1-for-3, Aedan Andreasen was hit by a pitch and Tyler Kemen had a stolen base. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Knutson went 1-for-4.

SUNDAY MAY 26

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2 FARMING FLAMES 1

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Flames in a fifteen inning battle with the winning run scored on a bunt. They out hit them twelve to six and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw thirteen innings, he gave up five singles, one run, one walk and he recorded sixteen strikeouts. Will Funk closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Will Funk went 3-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base, including a bunt single to score the winning run. Carter Birr went 3-for-7 and he two runs, including the winning run. Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 with a double and Logan Funk was credited for a RBI. Ian Funk went 3-for-4 and Devin Hansen went 1-for-6 with a stolen base. Ty Reller went 1-for-6 and Caden Sand earned a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw seven innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Robert Schleper, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-6. Will Mergen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Cody Fourre went 1-for-2 and Carson Holthaus earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Chargers, they were out hit eight to seven. Their starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Wessel closed it out with 2 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Kampsen went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and had a stolen base and Cooper Bast went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-3 and Matthew Lieser went 1-for-4. Grant Ludwig earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Welle threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was ws led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a sacrifice fly. Eric Terres went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg was hit by a pitch. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Reegan Nelson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they each collected seven hits. The Cubs had six stolen bases. Their staring pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led byTyler Engelmeyer, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Braydon Dobmeier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-4 and Grant Moscho was credited for a RBI. Conner Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Brett Engelmeyer earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Stueve went 1-for-3 and Brady Lenarz had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Thomes went 1-for-2, Isaac Rosendorf earned a walk and Sam Frieler had a stolen base.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Max Athmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recored five strikeouts. Brayden Vanderbeek threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Austin Pauls went 1-for-3. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-4, Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3 and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Devils, they out hit them nine to four. The Falcons collected a pair of home runs and three doubles. Alex Foss started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Hunter Hammers threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Dan Morad, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs for three RBIs. Joe Zwicki went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Keeler went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Nick Hoffman went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Logan Winkelman earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Wyatt Zwicki went 1-for-1, Vince Jurek earned a walk and he scored a run, Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run, Drew Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Colby Johnson earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Devils was Conner Knettel, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Unknown player threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs and five walks. Maverick Lenarstski threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Alex Guggisberg, he went 2-for-3 and Luke Zontelli earned a walk. Konnor Wicklund went 1-for-2 and Jake Zelinsky went 1-for-1.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 13 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 4

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them sixteen to nine. The Lightning collected five home runs and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Carter Dox, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. B. Dornseif threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 4-for-6 with three home runs and a double for six RBIs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Riley DeRosier went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brett Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Matt Casperson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kody Ruedish went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit twice a by a pitch and he scored two runs. Drew Boland went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Chris Pederson earned a walk.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Grayson Guska, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Leibold threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recored three strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led byTyler Jendro, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brady Yourczek went 2-for-5. Joe Gaida went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nate Psyck earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Hunter Young went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Grayson Suska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 11 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Falcons, they out hit them twelve to three. The Bears collected three doubles and seven collecting hits. They played great defense in support of their pitchers, Isaiah Folsom started on the mound. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Opatz closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and a walk.

The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Lange went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Max Posch was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Folsom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dominick Hoika went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Russ Fellbaum, he threw six innings. He gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carlos Melaniano, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Juan Melaniano scored a run. Brent Carry went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Gerad Kokett went 1-for-3 and Russ Fellbaum earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 8 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them ten to five. The Skis collected five doubles and good defense. Their starting pitcher Dusty Parker threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Collin Kray went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Joey Hanowski earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Dusty Parker was credited for a RBI. Matt Fillippi went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Opatz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Gabe Hirsch earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Saints starting pitcher was Logan Harren, he threw seven innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Tomasek earned two walks. Logan Harren went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Ethen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected a home run and double and eight players collected a hits and they were aided by six walks. They put up seven big runs in the fourth inning and didn’t look back. The starting pitcher was Landen Lunser, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Chris Belling threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Charlie Kent, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Chris Belling went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. TJ Bevans went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and veteran Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Andrew Wollak earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Lunser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Eli Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Kaden Toutges threw three innings. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Nate Mettenburg gave up two hits, six runs and three walks and Ben Mettenburg threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cameron Knudsen threw two innings, he gave up one up hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Matt Johnson, he went 4-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Millard went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Veteran Bryan Benson earned a walk and he scored a run, Dominic Ritter earned a walk and Cameron Knudsen was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 2

The Express defeated their league rivals the Nicks, they out hit them eight to five. Their starting pitcher was veteran Craig Meyer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Matt Dingmann threw four innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Jaxon and Scott Marquardt both earned a walk. Noah Young went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-2. Andy Dingmann earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Craig Meyer was hit by a pitch and Austin Ruehle and Andy Dingmann both earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit. Ryan Thomas threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nick offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kaiden Rausch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Howen went 1-for-4 and Ty Stanwick went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-1 and Derek Kuechle was it by a pitch.

MONDAY MAY 26th

AVON LAKERS 7 NISSWA LIGHTNING 4

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Lighting, they out hit them fifteen to six. They collected four doubles and a home run and they gave a very good pitching performance. Matt Pichelmann threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles for three huge RBIs and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Joe Dolan went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Carter Phillippi went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Nate DeChaine, he threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Ackerman threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Blaine Hardy threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kody Ruedisilli, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nate DeChaine went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Boland went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Aaron Jenkins, Riley DeRosier and Chris Pederson all was hit by a pitch and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-5.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 11 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Bears, they out hit them thirteen to five. The River Cats collected four home runs, three doubles and eight collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Drew Beier, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Joe Ziwicki, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Dan Marod went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Colby Johnson went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewsk was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run and NIck Hoffman went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Tate Lange, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits and nine runs. Sam Butler threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Schmitz and Isaiah Folsom, both went 1-for-2 with a double and Chris Ebnet went 1-for-3 with a double. Alex Lange went 1-for-3 and Mavrick Novitzki went 1-for-1.

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 PIERZ BREWERS 5

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them twelve to nine. They collected one home run and four players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw four innings, he gave up up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four huge RBIs and Collin Kray went 2-for-4. Collin Eckman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4. Beau Thoma went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Baier scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Pete Schommer, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Rylee Rausch threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits and two runs.

The Brewer offense was led by Rylee Rausch, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chuck Boser went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and Phil Zynda went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Mike Leidenfrost went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run, Pete Schommer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Mike Nezerka had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Ryan Stuckmeyer had a walk and he scored a run.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Steves, they each collected eight hits. The Rebels had some very timely hitting in this eleven inning battle. Their starting pitcher was Adam Jensen, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Zach Heidman, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brett Kramer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Happajoki earned a walk. Adam Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Jelacie went 1-for-5. Jack Schafer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-3. Seth Vagts went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Kossan earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jake Schelonka, he threw eight innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Cole Fueckers threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-6 with a double and Jack Greenlun earned two walks. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5 and Eli Hanson went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 11 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0

The River Dogs defeated their league rivals the Falcons, they out hit them eight to two. The River Dogs collected five doubles and they put up seven big runs in the first inning. Their starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Ryan Snyder, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zack Cekalla went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Young went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nate Psyck earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Gaida earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The Falcon starting pitcher was Gerard Kokett, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eleven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Lucas Youngblood, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and ad Carlos Melencro went 1-for-2.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5 AIKTIN STEAM 1

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Steam, both collected six hits, the Saints got a huge home run, as they put up four big runs in the fourth. The starting pitcher for the Saints was Austin Dickmann, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by player/manger Tyler Huls, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three huge RBIs. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Dickmann went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Carter Voss earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steam was Nathan Ehnstrom, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, fiver runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nathan Ehnstrom, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and Jon Blanchette went 1-for-3. Hunter Hills went 1-for-1 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Z. Ehnstrom went 1-for-1, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Devils defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, they out hit them nine to six. Their starting pitcher was Connor Knettel, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Wicklund threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Alex Guggisberg, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Derek Owen went 2-for-4. Konnor Wicklund went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Derek Owen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Marcus Lennertson went 1-for-4, Connor Knettel and Eli Owen both scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher, Andrew Kurzman threw 9 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Neuenschwander, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ben Millard went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Dan Ritter earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Bryan Benson earned a walk. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and a stolen base and Nate Mettenberg went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 1

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they each collected five hits. they collected a huge home run and a double, they were aided by five walks. The starting pitcher for the Martins was Ben Schroeder, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Ryan Messer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four huge RBIs. Avery Schmitz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Keenan Digmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Carter Thelen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Reuter was it twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Kyle Lieser earned three walks and hee was hit by a pitch.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Olmscheid, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Klaphake threw 4 1/3 innings, he recorded six strikeouts.

The Groves offense was led by Riley Elfering, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josh Olmscheid went 2-for-4. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Welle earned a walk. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4 and Carson Theifer had a sacrifice bunt.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 BECKER BANDITS 1

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them eight to two They had six players collect hits and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs andh he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum wen 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Ty Carper earned a walk. Nick Proscheck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Alex Smith went 1-for-4, Sampson Schlegel earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Cody Thiery earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Zayden Smith, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw three innings, he gave up one hit and one walk. Andrew Kolbringer threw one inning, he gave one hit, one run and one walk.

The Bandits offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, Keenan Hjernstead went 1-for-3 with a double, Jackson Thorn earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nolan Reiter earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Brewers from the Central Valley League defeated their foe the Gussies. They out hit them fourteen to five, the Brewers collected three doubles and good pitching performances. Brady Kenning started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by JT Harren, he went 3-for-5 with double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Stang went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Iten went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a double and Logan Adams was credited for a RBI. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot and Will Boeckman both went 1-for-4 and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw eight innings. He gave up fifteen hits eight runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4. Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Mitch Gwost and Nevin Bloom both earned a walk.