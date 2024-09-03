Central MN Town Ball Recap (State Tournament Edition)

STATE AMATEUR BASEBALL WRAP UP/101 1ST YEAR

BIRD ISLAND BULL FROGS 8 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

The Bird Island Bull Frogs, the Section 4A champions, defeated the Kimball Express the Section 11C No. 3, they out hit them eleven to four. They collected a pair of doubles and they had seven players that collected hits. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers, righty Jordan Sagedahl started on the mound for the Bull Frogs. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Dylan Gass threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Casey Lewandowski closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bull Frogs offense was led by Jordan Sagedahl, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Trent Athman went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Nic Taylor scored a run. Shawn Dollerschell went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Zeke Walton went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Braeden Tersteeg went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a run, Logan Swann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Aiden Elfering went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was lefty Matt Dingmann, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Zak Wallner threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and four runs. Righty Andy Dingmann threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and two runs and veteran righty Craig Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Express offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and veteran Ben Johnson earned three walks. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3, Scott Marquardt earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4.

FAIRMONT MARTINS 7 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

The Martins the Region 13C champions, defeated the Muskies the Section the 11C champion, they out hit them eleven to eight. They put up five runs in the seventh inning, they collected three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Spencer Chirpich, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Lincoln Becker, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Becker went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Derek Shoen went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jon Traetow went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Hurn had a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Tennyson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, Spencer Chirpich went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Landen Meyerdirk went 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty David Deminsky, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Adam Winker threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty John Schumer threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 2-for-4 and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-3. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Levi Lampert earned a walk and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1. Andrew Deters and Tim Burns both went 1-for-4.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Bulldogs the Region 12C champions defeated the Clippers the Section 15C champions, they out hit them thirteen to six. They collected a home run and a double and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was a Delano draftee, righty Matt Otto. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded seventeen strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ramon Vega, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored a pair a runs. Cal James went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Evan Soeffker went 2-for-4 and Noah Christenson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Justin Johnson and JD O’Donnell both went 1-for-4, Colton Haight went 1-for-5 and Jake Duske went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty, draftee from the St. Martin Marins, Scott Lieser threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Matt Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Brenden Ashton went 1-for-4. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 and Caden Neiman scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 6 NEW ULM BREWERS 4

The Billy Goats, the Region 13C No. 2 team defeated the Brewers the Region 2C champions, they were out hit ten to seven. They did collect a double and they were aided by six walks. They did make some very good defensive plays thru out the ball game. Their starting pitcher was righty Matt Tautges, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Ben Thoma, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Lane Girtz went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Max Barclay went 1-for-4. Aaron Weber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Reese Young scored a run. Matt Tautges earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Noah Boser earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher Ethan Stade threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. A draftee from the Searles Grizzle’s Mark Schommer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks.

The Brewers offense was led by Hunter Ranweiler, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and a stolen base. Ayden Jensen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wade French went 2-for-4. Andrew Peters went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Colten Schafer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cole Ranweiler went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases and Trevor Nissen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

JORDAN BREWERS 8 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 2

The Brewers, the Region 6C champions, defeated the Billy Goats the Region 13C No. 2 team, they out hit them eight to seven. They collected a home run and a double and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Tommy Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recored seven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jake Lucas, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he had two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Afton Koch went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Mike Vohnoutka scored a run. Turner Storm went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Scott Hollingsworth went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Steve Beckman had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jon Draheim went 2-for-3 and he had a walk and and Dylan Peterson went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Arnold had a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Billy Goats starting pitcher was draftee, righty from the St. Stephen Steves, Jack Greenlun. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Draftee righty from the Upsala Cardinals Matt Swanson threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Matt Kummet, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Matt Tautges went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Max Barclay went 1-for-4. Jack Suska went 1-for-3, Lane Girtz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Thoma was hit by a pitch.

Thanks for all the great support from a big number of coaches thru out the season. I am hoping to make next season even better, with your ideas and or feed back that I would like to ask you to share. I know we have a lot of changes coming for next season. Hopefully it all goes well. Thanks, Roger and Lynn (The Dimond Rats)