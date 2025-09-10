The Sartell girls soccer team shut out rival St. Cloud 4-0 on Tuesday night. Caitlyn Valdez, Mollie Statsick and Riley Quinn all charted goals for Sartell.

Brynn Darling earned the shutout in net for the Sabres, who improved to 5-2 overall this season and 3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Sartell will host Little Falls on Monday, September 15th.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

SJ Prep 2, Little Falls 1

ROCORI 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cathedral 14, Albany 0

VOLLEYBALL

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Fergus Falls in straight sets on the road Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.

Stella Lambaere notched 11 digs for the Storm in the win, while Wendi Peterson led SRR with 15 kills.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will host Apollo on Thursday night.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Tech 3, Apollo 0

Annandale 3, Paynesville 0

Sartell 3, ROCORI 2

Kimball 3, Litchfield 2

Becker 3, Chisago Lakes 0

Pierz 3, Foley 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 1

BOYS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders beat St. John's Prep 7-2 on Tuesday night behind four goals from Jacob Oliver and a pair of goals from Sam Oliver. Jake Swanson also scored for CHS, while Joey Cluever made a pair of saves in net to help Cathedral to the win.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Melrose 10, Albany 0

Little Falls 3, Becker 0

ROCORI 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Tech 2, Sartell 0

