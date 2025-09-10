Prep Sports Scores – Tuesday, September 9th
The Sartell girls soccer team shut out rival St. Cloud 4-0 on Tuesday night. Caitlyn Valdez, Mollie Statsick and Riley Quinn all charted goals for Sartell.
Brynn Darling earned the shutout in net for the Sabres, who improved to 5-2 overall this season and 3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.
Sartell will host Little Falls on Monday, September 15th.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
SJ Prep 2, Little Falls 1
ROCORI 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Cathedral 14, Albany 0
VOLLEYBALL
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Fergus Falls in straight sets on the road Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.
Stella Lambaere notched 11 digs for the Storm in the win, while Wendi Peterson led SRR with 15 kills.
Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will host Apollo on Thursday night.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Tech 3, Apollo 0
Annandale 3, Paynesville 0
Sartell 3, ROCORI 2
Kimball 3, Litchfield 2
Becker 3, Chisago Lakes 0
Pierz 3, Foley 0
Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 1
BOYS SOCCER
The Cathedral Crusaders beat St. John's Prep 7-2 on Tuesday night behind four goals from Jacob Oliver and a pair of goals from Sam Oliver. Jake Swanson also scored for CHS, while Joey Cluever made a pair of saves in net to help Cathedral to the win.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES
Melrose 10, Albany 0
Little Falls 3, Becker 0
ROCORI 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Tech 2, Sartell 0
How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating?
Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund